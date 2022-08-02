Join Our Newsletter
JADEN IVEY & JOHNNY DAVIS
Four Contenders, Three Races,
One Champion.
Intro Text Here
Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.
Players Work
PHOTOS BY
SAM MALLER/The Players' Tribune
Videos
Jaden Ivy
Here's to the dawn of a new generation of basketball powerhouses. This year, ZipRecruiter and The Players' Tribune teamed up to pair notable draftees with retired pros ahead of the biggest night of their lives: Draft Night. From heartfelt voicemails from their loved ones to candid conversations with league veterans, Jaden Ivy and Johnny Davis soaked in their draft experiences and brought fans just a little closer to a new chapter in their careers.
GUARD
DETROIT PISTONS
5TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK,
2022 NBA DRAFT
Voicemails for Jaden
Johnny Davis
GUARD
WASHINGTON WIZARDS
10TH OVERALL DRAFT PICK,
2022 NBA DRAFT
Voicemails for Johnny