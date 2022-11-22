About
About
Four Contenders, Three Races,
One Champion.
Last week, The Players’ Tribune criss-crossed the country to get a stateside glimpse of the mania that surrounds the World Cup. Hunkering down alongside the American Outlaws — the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s global network of superfans — in watering holes from Los Angeles to Nashville to Wappingers Falls, New York, (home of captain Tyler Adams) TPT captured some of the madness during the U.S. team’s opening games against Wales and England. What was recorded were local looks at a global moment in time.
Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.
Through the Lens:
USMNT Fans
NEW YORK CITY & PHILADELPHIA BY
JACKSON KRULE /The Players' Tribune
SAN JOSE & LOS ANGELES BY
CLARA MOKRI /The Players' Tribune
San Jose, CA
UPSTATE NEW YORK BY
SAM MALLER /The Players' Tribune
NASHVILLE BY
TAYLOR BAUCOM /THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE
DENVER BY
KATIE KLANN /THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE
Denver, CO
Philadelphia, PA
Wappingers Falls, NY
Denver, CO
Los Angeles, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Wappingers Falls, NY
San Jose, CA
Nashville, TN
Denver, CO
Philadelphia, PA
Wappingers Falls, NY
Nashville, TN
San Jose, CA
New York, NY
Denver, CO
Nashville, TN
San Jose, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Nashville, TN
Philadelphia, PA
Nashville, TN
Los Angeles, CA
New York City, NY
Denver, CO
San Jose, CA
Denver, CO
San Jose, CA
NEW YORK CITY & PHILADELPHIA BY
JACKSON KRULE /The Players' Tribune
Through the Lens: USMNT Fans
By The Players' Tribune
