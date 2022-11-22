About

About

Athlete Application

Athlete Application

Careers

Careers

Privacy

Privacy

Terms

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion.

Last week, The Players’ Tribune criss-crossed the country to get a stateside glimpse of the mania that surrounds the World Cup. Hunkering down alongside the American Outlaws — the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s global network of superfans — in watering holes from Los Angeles to Nashville to Wappingers Falls, New York, (home of captain Tyler Adams) TPT captured some of the madness during the U.S. team’s opening games against Wales and England. What was recorded were local looks at a global moment in time.

Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.

Through the Lens: USMNT Fans

NEW YORK CITY & PHILADELPHIA BY

JACKSON KRULE /The Players' Tribune

About

Athlete application

Careers

Privacy

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

NBA Finals 2022

SAN JOSE & LOS ANGELES BY

CLARA MOKRI /The Players' Tribune

San Jose, CA

UPSTATE NEW YORK BY

SAM MALLER /The Players' Tribune

NASHVILLE BY

TAYLOR BAUCOM /THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

DENVER BY

KATIE KLANN /THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

Denver, CO

Philadelphia, PA

Wappingers Falls, NY

Denver, CO

Los Angeles, CA

Philadelphia, PA

Wappingers Falls, NY

San Jose, CA

Nashville, TN

Denver, CO

Philadelphia, PA

Wappingers Falls, NY

Nashville, TN

San Jose, CA

New York, NY

Denver, CO

Nashville, TN

San Jose, CA

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA

Nashville, TN

Philadelphia, PA

Nashville, TN

Los Angeles, CA

New York City, NY

Denver, CO

San Jose, CA

Denver, CO

San Jose, CA

NEW YORK CITY & PHILADELPHIA BY

JACKSON KRULE /The Players' Tribune

Through the Lens: USMNT Fans

By The Players' Tribune

Join Our Newsletter

BASKETBALL

FOOTBALL

SOCCER

HOCKEY

BASEBALL

MORE SPORTS

VIDEOS

The Only Way Is Through

By Anthony Joshua

Join Our Newsletter

BASKETBALL

FOOTBALL

SOCCER

HOCKEY

BASEBALL

MORE SPORTS

Videos

Features

Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles

Letter to My Younger Self

Mental Health

Photography