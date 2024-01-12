Join Our Newsletter

Title Here

SAM MALLER/The Players' Tribune

On the precipice of football's biggest moment, we sat down with Fred Warner to reflect on his journey and what the loving support of his friends and family has meant along the way. Listen in as those closest to Fred share their excitement, pride, and heartfelt messages of love before he takes the field in Las Vegas.

Laura Warner

Fred's Mom

Fred's Brother

Troy Warner

Fred's Sister

Mya Warner

PRESENTED BY

Fred's Wife

Sydney Warner

Fred's Sister

Mya Warner