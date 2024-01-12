Join Our Newsletter
FRED WARNER
PHOTOS BY
SAM MALLER/The Players' Tribune
Videos
On the precipice of football's biggest moment, we sat down with Fred Warner to reflect on his journey and what the loving support of his friends and family has meant along the way. Listen in as those closest to Fred share their excitement, pride, and heartfelt messages of love before he takes the field in Las Vegas.
Laura Warner
Fred's Mom
Fred's Brother
Troy Warner
Fred's Sister
Mya Warner
PRESENTED BY
Fred's Wife
Sydney Warner
Fred's Sister
Mya Warner