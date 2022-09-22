Join Our Newsletter

BASKETBALL

FOOTBALL

SOCCER

HOCKEY

BASEBALL

MORE SPORTS

Features

Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles

Letter to My Younger Self

Mental Health

Photography

Behind the Scenes at NYFW

with VASHTI CUNNINGHAM

About

About

Athlete Application

Athlete Application

Careers

Careers

Privacy

Privacy

Terms

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion.

On Sept. 6, high jumper Vashti Cunningham, a bronze medalist at the 2019 world championships, was in New York City for Fashion Week. While getting outfitted by VFILES clothiers, she also got a chance to take some photos. Working behind the camera for The Players’ Tribune, she shot pictures of some other Red Bull athletes getting styled, including two-time Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and snowboarder Zeb Powell. She also went to the Red Bull En Garde event at the Bowery Ballroom that night. En Garde was a first-of-its-kind fencing exhibition organized by Chamley-Watson around two of his biggest passions: fencing and fashion. Vashti jumped at the chance to take pictures there too, including some behind-the-scenes action. Enjoy!

Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.

Behind the Scenes at NYFW

Join Our Newsletter

BASKETBALL

FOOTBALL

SOCCER

HOCKEY

BASEBALL

MORE SPORTS

VIDEOS

The Only Way Is Through

By Anthony Joshua

About

Athlete application

Careers

Privacy

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

Videos

PHOTOS BY Idris Talib Solomon FOR THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

FILM PHOTOS BY VASHTI CUNNINGHAM

Photo by Vashti Cunningham

FILM PHOTOS BY VASHTI CUNNINGHAM

PHOTOS BY Idris Talib Solomon FOR THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE