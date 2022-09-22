Join Our Newsletter
Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles
Letter to My Younger Self
Mental Health
Photography
Behind the Scenes at NYFW
with VASHTI CUNNINGHAM
On Sept. 6, high jumper Vashti Cunningham, a bronze medalist at the 2019 world championships, was in New York City for Fashion Week. While getting outfitted by VFILES clothiers, she also got a chance to take some photos. Working behind the camera for The Players’ Tribune, she shot pictures of some other Red Bull athletes getting styled, including two-time Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson and snowboarder Zeb Powell. She also went to the Red Bull En Garde event at the Bowery Ballroom that night. En Garde was a first-of-its-kind fencing exhibition organized by Chamley-Watson around two of his biggest passions: fencing and fashion. Vashti jumped at the chance to take pictures there too, including some behind-the-scenes action. Enjoy!
Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.
PHOTOS BY Idris Talib Solomon FOR THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE
FILM PHOTOS BY VASHTI CUNNINGHAM
Photo by Vashti Cunningham