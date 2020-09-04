TEXT MESSAGE TALK SHOW

Players' Tribune

9.9.20

WITH DORELL WRIGHT

Yo….. Wz good witcha my boy????

Udonis

Gooood Mornting!!! We're baaaccckkk! It’s ya boy DWright aka Dwrightuno and this is Text Message Talk Show!!! We have another special guest!!! The Mayor of Miami, The OG, Block 40 and 3time Champ Udonis Haslem!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

X

What’s up withcha Booooy!!!

I’m chilling brodie. Thanks for coming on!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

This usually how I spend my days so thank you my brotha…. Lol

Udonis

Listen, it’s only right for me to drop this track b4 we even get started!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Hahahaha

Bro, what’s your Miami anthem? That track you hear and know you're in the 305 Dade County!!!!

If u from da crib you know this track….

Udonis

Omg this track bring back so many memories!!! A classic. Shout out to D Double!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

When that comes on in that club…

Udonis

You put me on so many Miami artist!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Yeah. I did. And you tried to teach me how to C-Walk. Lol. Shit was unsuccessful ASF… lol

Udonis

bro

DWright-Players' Tribune

Udonis

Lmaooo

DWright-Players' Tribune

Crazy Legs!!!

Udonis

DWright-Players' Tribune

“I think they’re doing some type of River dance”

Man I just gave up bra…

Udonis

I know you are a big family guy! How has bubble Life been so far, two months in!?

DWright-Players' Tribune

Like bro are you sick of seeing the same people everyday yet lol??

We all miss our families but if we gonna be here let's get it done. We miss our kids and wives to death. Thanks god for FaceTime and all that good stuff.

Udonis

Big Facts!! Bizness trip!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

I’m str8. I got a one bedroom studio on Miami Beach my boy… lol

Udonis

Lmfaooo

DWright-Players' Tribune

My boy living then. Views from the 6 haha

Bro that view not bad at allll!!!

Luckily families can visit now and that helps. Whatever it takes to stay locked in…

Udonis

Yesir Becuz bro. I really had to say this a few weeks ago. Ppl thought I was crazy.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Look here man. I’m str8…

Udonis

Is that yak

DWright-Players' Tribune

We got work to do and lords willing we stay healthy.

Udonis

DWright-Players' Tribune

Yessir my boy. You know I gotta have me a night cap…

Udonis

Lmao gotta have a night cap. Make ya sleep better. Just rub some on ya gums b4 you go to sleep.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Bro is the Jimmy Butler country music that bad?? Or you messing with it!!??

Naw. I like country bro. It ain’t bad at all. Lol.

Udonis

Idk bro Lmaoo

DWright-Players' Tribune

Dis my shit…

Udonis

What’s up with this coffee shop he selling coffee for $20

DWright-Players' Tribune

Idk. Lol. That's what the word is. Lol.

Udonis

I know he can make some good ass coffee though for sure.

Damn really. Ok Jimmy buckets on the cappuccino

DWright-Players' Tribune

That’s fye country right there bro.

Wellll might be lying. I was just in my boy Tyler Rich video!!

Oh shit. U was riding a horse and wearing some chaps?

Udonis

This how you was in the video my boy??

Hahah no it was a song about being at home during quarantine check him out. He’s super dope!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Omg

Definitely gonna check him out Fa sho.

Udonis

What do you see in this Heat team that you saw in the 06,12,13 teams??

DWright-Players' Tribune

This team is its own. I can't even compare them. This team will literally run through a brick wall with no hesitation. You just as well as I do, usually you're gonna have 4-5 flinchers. Lol

Udonis

Nobody on this team will flinch. Not even the Baby Goats...

That's so dope. I think you guys have a bunch of Miami Heat basketball players. And that might go over a lot of people head. You have to be built a little different to wear that Heat Uni!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

How’s it been mentoring Bam!! That boy good!!

People thinks it's a game bra. When you come here, it's a standard we expect you to hold up to. I'm gon be on you everyday to get the best and the most out you and I ain't gon lie to you and make it sound fly to you.

Udonis

DWright-Players' Tribune

OGgggg

Bam’s been great. I have no complaints. Couldn’t asked for a better young fella.

Udonis

That’s so dope!! Becuz we’ve both had some young fellas under us. That just couldn’t get right hahhaha.

DWright-Players' Tribune

If my old ass doing all this work and extra and I don't play I'll be damn if I let someone come in here and shortcut the process. Ain't no shortcuts to a ring my boy. You know that just like I do.

Udonis

Me knowing you as a vocal leader, who leads by example. How did you guys come up with the decision to protest games?

DWright-Players' Tribune

Have ya like!!!! Bra

It was a decision made by Milwaukee that as players we wanted and decided to support. Based on what's going on around the world and what had just happened with Jacob Blake we stood with our NBA brothers.

Udonis

As you guys should. I love the Brotherhood we have in the NBA. Using our voice!!! Our platform to make change!!! Nothing more powerful than seeing guys come together. So I salute you guys and respect it!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Yeah man. We really are a band of brothers in this league. No matter how competitive we are and the battles we have, I think we all are on the same side of this and that's powerful.

Udonis

7 game series, which Heat team are you taking to win it all. 06,12,13???

DWright-Players' Tribune

Man here u go again wit this shit…

Udonis

Lmfaooo

DWright-Players' Tribune

2012

Udonis

Damn!!! You hate to see it.

DWright-Players' Tribune

But I’ll be crazy if I said you full of shit. Y’all boys was good!!!!!

Favorite unknown memory about our 06 Championship team??

How they played this in the after party in Dallas and we tried to get Riles to sing it.

Udonis

Walked in that thang like!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Fav Pat Riley story? The legend!!!!

When Pat put his head in that water bucket and we thought his ass was crazy and he pulled his face out red and we was like wtf?? He was like you gotta want to win like you want your last breath. lol

Udonis

Man one of the realest!!!! Crazy. Pat is the best coach I’ve ever played for. One of the best motivators the games ever seen!!!!!!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Oh....

Mines would have to be when he kicked my silly ass out that meeting!! After we got our ass kicked!! And Shaq told me I wasn't going no where. Lmaooo. I didn't know what to do. Listen to Pat or the big fella hahha. Boy I sat up in class that day!!!! classic.

I remember that shit. Lol. We had some funny ass times. Lol

Udonis

Big facts!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

How was it playing in the Finals your 3rd season, and having the duty to contain and lock down a future HOF in Dirk?

It was the opportunity on the biggest platform possible for the world to be introduced to Udonis Haslem if they didn't know what he was about...

Udonis

Big facts. The world knew after that.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Definitely the next morning.

Udonis

Top five WNBA players of all time!?

DWright-Players' Tribune

Lisa Leslie. Sheryl Swoopes. Sylvia Fowles. Kara Lawson. Seimone Augustus.

Udonis

Allll Legends. That’s a fire list!!! Seimone Augustus!!! I love how she hoop!!!! LSU legend.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Them my 5 my boy. Sylvia is from da crib and is real hooper. Kara is a friend of my wife and was a part of that Tennessee run. I been a Augustus fan since LSU. And Lisa and Sheryl of course are basketball goddesses. All legends da sho....

Udonis

You can’t go wrong wit anyone on that list. I’m rolling withcha.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Bro listen I know you’ve come along way in the fashion game and so have I, Lmaoo but bro.. what was we wearing

Boy you blindsided me with this one. Lol.

Udonis

We can fit two more people in them big ass shorts. Lol

Lmaoo bro those shorts are so OD.

DWright-Players' Tribune

You dirty for that boy.

Udonis

Like yeeeaaa give me the 5XL tall. But I’m really a XL

DWright-Players' Tribune

That’s on me and Dwade. We was supposed to be your OGs. Lol.

Udonis

But bro we’ve come a long way. Including number 3. Becuz most people think he’s always fashion forward Hahahaha

DWright-Players' Tribune

That’s cause he is always fashion forward. Lol

Udonis

DWright-Players' Tribune

How did your Collaboration come about with Fly Supply Co? Y’all came with some Heeeaat bro. Merch was super

Fly Supply was some young kings in my city I saw on IG that had they clothing line. Instantly they caught my attention cause I know how easy it is to give up on your dream and go for that fast money. We see it everyday in my city. So I DM them and told them I want to support. I didn't want anything free. I wanted to pay. And I was gonna go shopping. We maintained a relationship every sense.

Udonis

Very major!!! Salute to those guys at Fly Supply. Merch crazy!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Every step been a learning process. But the biggest thing with me is I know what I want. And when I know what I want, I do the work necessary to get it. I will obsess over it. It's mostly driven by all the doubt and circumstances that we all encountered growing up in the inner cities as a minority.

Udonis

This man is dropping Bars!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Preciate dat bra. It's like I'm born and raised here. Here I've been blessed to win at the highest level and bring 3 rings to my city. What's next? Will that be all they remember you for? Naw bra. I'm too invested in my city. Too much of my blood still running round in them miami streets. I can change lives like for real for real. The low income housing project we on is a real game changer for me.

Udonis

I agree 100%. Knowing how much you can impact your community in a positive way!!! Creating opportunities. You love to see it. Just know your lil bro super proud of you and taking notes!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

I got a tuff question for you!!! Give me your top two songs from a Miami Artist.

Shiiiiit…

Udonis

Omg Hustlin is in my top 10 ever!!!!!

“White on White that’s F*ucking Wright” whoooaaaa

DWright-Players' Tribune

Man that Hustlin timeless bra.

Udonis

Both heaters Brodie!!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Big homie got some heat...

Udonis

How’s the OG feeling? Playing in your 17th season! Undrafted, playing for the home team!!! Can you let the kids out there know what type of mindset, and work ethic it takes for a guy that went undrafted, counted out and undersized!?

DWright-Players' Tribune

Stay ready so I don't have to get ready my brotha. This shit a full time job. I'm watching film wit dudes. Getting my works all while maintaining business at home. But attitude reflects leadership so I don't show no weakness bout nothing. We here to win bra. None of that homesick shit. Ion wanna hear it. Lol

Udonis

Brodie I know y’all boys down in the bubble trying to add to the collection!! I know y’all boys are focused and locked in. I appreciate you taking the time to come on the show. Good luck and bring another one back to the 305!!! #HeatLifers

DWright-Players' Tribune

Salute to the Captain!!!!

Yessir my boy..

Udonis

Love bro. See u soon.