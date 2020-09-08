TEXT MESSAGE TALK SHOW
Players' Tribune
9.29.20
WITH DORELL WRIGHT
Share
X
What up bro
KD
Good Mornting!!! Back at it agaaaiinn!!! This is Text Message Talk Show with ya Host Dwrightuno!!! This week we have 2xNBA Champ 2x Finals MVP 1x League MVP and 4x Scoring Champ and PG County finest Kevin Durant
aka Easy Money!!!!!! What’s Good bro!?
DWright-Players' Tribune
I’m good bro!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
Soooo….. The Washington Football Team
lmao. I know that’s the home team. How did you feel hearing the new team name??
The best name in all of sports!!!!!
KD
We went out there and handled business week one while the cowboys are embracing the L….
DWright-Players' Tribune
Omg
He killing us.
We have to get used to the new system new coach I guess
Yea yea
KD
Us too
DWright-Players' Tribune
I set myself up right there damn
Bro it’s so crazy that I found out a month or two ago about us playing against each other in high school. Lol I was a Post Grad, you were a freshman I think. Wild. Chey Moore and Jack McClinton - both DMV guys - were just telling me this. And you went off!!!
Haha yea I was a sophomore..that game was crazy, in the locker room before the game we all kept talkin bout u goin league..u had 30 but we won, I had like 22 haaaa
KD
DWright-Players' Tribune
Bro I remember that. It’s crazy becuz I was so green and still learning who guys were across the country. And you drop 26 on us Lmaoo
I know you and Beas are super close!! Are you into the GoGo music as well. I know that’s part of the DMV culture!!
Of course, that’s what I grew up on… hip hop came second around our way
KD
DWright-Players' Tribune
Wow that’s crazy. I used to room out the room when Beas come in there blasting that. I just didn’t know
Drop a track of your fav GoGo song
KD
Lock in
DWright-Players' Tribune
Ok let me check it!!!
Yeah this different. 99 this gotta be a DMV classic!!?
Immortal
KD
DWright-Players' Tribune
Who’s your hometown favorite?? Who from your city that made you fall in love with the game!?
I would say Lawrence Moten Inspired my style. He was smooth, Big East all time leading scorer at Syracuse…
KD
DerMarr Johnson as well
DWright-Players' Tribune
That’s
DerMarr Johnson was cold!!! Long and Athletic
Gotta get your top fives bro…...
Top Five WNBA players???
Chamique Holdsclaw
Cynthia Cooper
Cheryl Miller
Lisa Leslie
Diana Taurasi
KD
DWright-Players' Tribune
Tuff list bro.
Top Five MVP’s all time?
Oooooooooh
KD
DWright-Players' Tribune
U want the year too??
KD
That’s a great question!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
Yes let’s hear the year.
98 Jordan
88 Jordan
94 Olajuwon
2010 Bron
08 Kobe
KD
Yea that’s a mean list!!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
Top Five KD’s?
Nerfs
Aunt pearl 4
Weatherman 4
Kd 12 aunt pearl
Kd 8
KD
All
DWright-Players' Tribune
Being a Nike athlete is a dream, but having your own shoe is a whole different level. How’s it been creating a fire signature shoe each year??
It’s been a dope journey bro, telling stories through sneakers is like an artist dropping albums, it’s personal...and to do it with the best company in the world, I’m grateful for the platform!!!
KD
So killer!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
My all time favs right here bro
I seen these and had to hit you. Like bro. Pls send me these haha. Good looking again.
Walked in that thang like
It’s been a dope journey bro, telling stories through sneakers is like an artist dropping albums, it’s personal...and to do it with the best company in the world, I’m grateful for the platform!!!
KD
The toughest thing was the injury stopping the momentum I was on, I was in a nice groove shootin and thinking the game..I was having so much fun playing and to not be around for a year was Wack lol but it was cool to get some personal time to myself so I’m a little conflicted.
KD
Bro what was your biggest challenge this season with rehabbing a tuff injury??
DWright-Players' Tribune
KD
Yea bro I can only imagine the feeling!!! I know you’re a real hooper!!! So I know it had to be tuff.
DWright-Players' Tribune
Sitting out a full season to recover requires mental strength. I know it was hard, what was your mindset and approach?
It was tough, I just wanted to make sure i was going 100% every rep, no matter what it was. It’s a process recovering from an Achilles, had to have patience and when I see a court I’m always on 10 lol. I had to learn to relax
KD
Lmaoo heard you!! People don’t understand the process of coming back from an injury. That mindset not right it’s hard!!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
How big is it that you’ll be coached and playing for a 2x MVP and a HOFer in Steve Nash?
I’m excited about Coach Nash...I think he’s gonna build a fun culture in Brooklyn….having a former player walk the sidelines is always dope to see
KD
Facts bro. I’m super excited to see him on the sidelines. I know he’s going to be a great coach!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
I know you two worked together a lot in Golden State, what was it that made you feel he was the best coach to lead you guys, despite it being his first year coaching?
I felt like Sean Marks always had a relationship with steve...he’s a brilliant basketball mind but on top of that he’s a great communicator…..everything he did on the court was efficient so hopefully he brings that mentality to our team
KD
Yea definitely
DWright-Players' Tribune
What are you most excited about playing with Kyrie this season?
Let me answer that
I’m excited to see him cross the shit out a big on a switch and post up these small guards in the league. Hes a different beast
KD
Different!!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
What was behind the number change?
Wanted to try something new for this new phase of my career plus ALL my favorite superstars rocked 2 numbers….kob, mike, bron…
KD
Hell yea they did!!! Love it
DWright-Players' Tribune
Oh yea I can’t forget Melo
KD
Hell yea they did!!! Love it
DWright-Players' Tribune
So is Brooklyn the final stop?
As of today, this second, yes…
KD
What haven’t you accomplished in the game that you’re still working towards?
DWright-Players' Tribune
Perfection
KD
I know this a tuff question. Bay Area Fans or OKC fans . Some of the best in the NBA lol.
DWright-Players' Tribune
I refuse to pick…
KD
DWright-Players' Tribune
KD
Ok ok!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
You’re a basketball head!!! How’s it been watching these bubble games?
These games feel like I’m watching the peach jam buckets everywhere
KD
Omg bro. Everybody went to the boost booth in the park. It was crazy.
DWright-Players' Tribune
KD
After seeing your young boys out there. I can’t wait to see y’all boys fully healthy!!! Scary hours
DWright-Players' Tribune
Yessir!!! The gang went out there and played everybody tough
KD
I have to say, what you and B.Jennings did for the game in 2011 was big!! Going around the country, playing in different pro-ams and putting on a show for the people was special. You being a superstar in the NBA, that was unheard of. You gotta have a real love for the game to do that!
DWright-Players' Tribune
What a time…..me and b.jennings were talking about this, we both grew up playing outside….that built that love for the game so we both felt like we had to do it
KD
Man y’all boys was hooping hooping.
DWright-Players' Tribune
Then you pulling up to the Drew on me was iconic!!! Really started the wave of big time players coming down and putting on a show for the culture.
Goodman League vs Drew during the lockout another classic!!! It’s 1-1. We gotta send the young pups out to the break that tie haha
On the way to the Drew that day I was so locked in, I knew if I didn’t come wit it they were gonna let me hear it….that energy in there was unmatched
KD
Facts bro George the voice of the Drew is known for giving guys an ear full coming to the Drew not on their A game haha.
What was your experience like not only playing in the Bay, but taking advantage of the Silicon Valley connections? Becuz I don’t think guys get it yet lol. There are so many opportunities here in the bay. Big reason why I still live here.
DWright-Players' Tribune
I feel like the keys to success are in the relationships u build. I made a lot of friends in the Bay that impacted my life one way or another
KD
Exactly. Why I try to tell these young hoopers, Get to know these guys sitting courtside. Build those relationships.
DWright-Players' Tribune
Have to, you never know who you may be talking to
KD
What piece of business advice would you’d give to your younger self, during your first year in the league? What advice do you have for the guys coming in now?
DWright-Players' Tribune
Advice I have for guys coming in now is to keep the main thing the main thing. If you focus on perfecting your craft then good things usually happen
KD
Another Bar!!
Def will happen
DWright-Players' Tribune
Bro I know you have a ton of things to get back to. I appreciate you coming on Text Message Talk Show!!! I can’t wait to see you back on the court doing your thing.
Thanks for having me bro!
KD
Ep. 1
Dame + CJ
Ep. 2
DWade
Ep. 3
NateRob + QRich
Ep. 4
UD
More Episodes