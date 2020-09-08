TEXT MESSAGE TALK SHOW

Players' Tribune

9.29.20

WITH DORELL WRIGHT

What up bro

KD

Good Mornting!!! Back at it agaaaiinn!!! This is Text Message Talk Show with ya Host Dwrightuno!!! This week we have 2xNBA Champ 2x Finals MVP 1x League MVP and 4x Scoring Champ and PG County finest Kevin Durant aka Easy Money!!!!!! What’s Good bro!?

DWright-Players' Tribune

I’m good bro!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Soooo….. The Washington Football Team lmao. I know that’s the home team. How did you feel hearing the new team name??

The best name in all of sports!!!!!

KD

We went out there and handled business week one while the cowboys are embracing the L….

DWright-Players' Tribune

Omg

He killing us.

We have to get used to the new system new coach I guess

Yea yea

KD

Us too

DWright-Players' Tribune

I set myself up right there damn

Bro it’s so crazy that I found out a month or two ago about us playing against each other in high school. Lol I was a Post Grad, you were a freshman I think. Wild. Chey Moore and Jack McClinton - both DMV guys - were just telling me this. And you went off!!!

Haha yea I was a sophomore..that game was crazy, in the locker room before the game we all kept talkin bout u goin league..u had 30 but we won, I had like 22 haaaa

KD

DWright-Players' Tribune

Bro I remember that. It’s crazy becuz I was so green and still learning who guys were across the country. And you drop 26 on us Lmaoo

I know you and Beas are super close!! Are you into the GoGo music as well. I know that’s part of the DMV culture!!

Of course, that’s what I grew up on… hip hop came second around our way

KD

DWright-Players' Tribune

Wow that’s crazy. I used to room out the room when Beas come in there blasting that. I just didn’t know

Drop a track of your fav GoGo song

KD

Lock in

DWright-Players' Tribune

Ok let me check it!!!

Yeah this different. 99 this gotta be a DMV classic!!?

Immortal

KD

DWright-Players' Tribune

Who’s your hometown favorite?? Who from your city that made you fall in love with the game!?

I would say Lawrence Moten Inspired my style. He was smooth, Big East all time leading scorer at Syracuse…

KD

DerMarr Johnson as well

DWright-Players' Tribune

That’s

DerMarr Johnson was cold!!! Long and Athletic

Gotta get your top fives bro…...

Top Five WNBA players???

Chamique Holdsclaw Cynthia Cooper Cheryl Miller Lisa Leslie Diana Taurasi

KD

DWright-Players' Tribune

Tuff list bro.

Top Five MVP’s all time?

Oooooooooh

KD

DWright-Players' Tribune

U want the year too??

KD

That’s a great question!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Yes let’s hear the year.

98 Jordan 88 Jordan 94 Olajuwon 2010 Bron 08 Kobe

KD

Yea that’s a mean list!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Top Five KD’s?

Nerfs Aunt pearl 4 Weatherman 4 Kd 12 aunt pearl Kd 8

KD

All

DWright-Players' Tribune

Being a Nike athlete is a dream, but having your own shoe is a whole different level. How’s it been creating a fire signature shoe each year??

It’s been a dope journey bro, telling stories through sneakers is like an artist dropping albums, it’s personal...and to do it with the best company in the world, I’m grateful for the platform!!!

KD

So killer!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

My all time favs right here bro

I seen these and had to hit you. Like bro. Pls send me these haha. Good looking again.

Walked in that thang like

KD

The toughest thing was the injury stopping the momentum I was on, I was in a nice groove shootin and thinking the game..I was having so much fun playing and to not be around for a year was Wack lol but it was cool to get some personal time to myself so I’m a little conflicted.

KD

Bro what was your biggest challenge this season with rehabbing a tuff injury??

DWright-Players' Tribune

KD

Yea bro I can only imagine the feeling!!! I know you’re a real hooper!!! So I know it had to be tuff.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Sitting out a full season to recover requires mental strength. I know it was hard, what was your mindset and approach?

It was tough, I just wanted to make sure i was going 100% every rep, no matter what it was. It’s a process recovering from an Achilles, had to have patience and when I see a court I’m always on 10 lol. I had to learn to relax

KD

Lmaoo heard you!! People don’t understand the process of coming back from an injury. That mindset not right it’s hard!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

How big is it that you’ll be coached and playing for a 2x MVP and a HOFer in Steve Nash?

I’m excited about Coach Nash...I think he’s gonna build a fun culture in Brooklyn….having a former player walk the sidelines is always dope to see

KD

Facts bro. I’m super excited to see him on the sidelines. I know he’s going to be a great coach!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

I know you two worked together a lot in Golden State, what was it that made you feel he was the best coach to lead you guys, despite it being his first year coaching?

I felt like Sean Marks always had a relationship with steve...he’s a brilliant basketball mind but on top of that he’s a great communicator…..everything he did on the court was efficient so hopefully he brings that mentality to our team

KD

Yea definitely

DWright-Players' Tribune

What are you most excited about playing with Kyrie this season?

Let me answer that

I’m excited to see him cross the shit out a big on a switch and post up these small guards in the league. Hes a different beast

KD

Different!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

What was behind the number change?

Wanted to try something new for this new phase of my career plus ALL my favorite superstars rocked 2 numbers….kob, mike, bron…

KD

Hell yea they did!!! Love it

DWright-Players' Tribune

Oh yea I can’t forget Melo

KD

Hell yea they did!!! Love it

DWright-Players' Tribune

So is Brooklyn the final stop?

As of today, this second, yes…

KD

What haven’t you accomplished in the game that you’re still working towards?

DWright-Players' Tribune

Perfection

KD

I know this a tuff question. Bay Area Fans or OKC fans . Some of the best in the NBA lol.

DWright-Players' Tribune

I refuse to pick…

KD

DWright-Players' Tribune

KD

Ok ok!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

You’re a basketball head!!! How’s it been watching these bubble games?

These games feel like I’m watching the peach jam buckets everywhere

KD

Omg bro. Everybody went to the boost booth in the park. It was crazy.

DWright-Players' Tribune

KD

After seeing your young boys out there. I can’t wait to see y’all boys fully healthy!!! Scary hours

DWright-Players' Tribune

Yessir!!! The gang went out there and played everybody tough

KD

I have to say, what you and B.Jennings did for the game in 2011 was big!! Going around the country, playing in different pro-ams and putting on a show for the people was special. You being a superstar in the NBA, that was unheard of. You gotta have a real love for the game to do that!

DWright-Players' Tribune

What a time…..me and b.jennings were talking about this, we both grew up playing outside….that built that love for the game so we both felt like we had to do it

KD

Man y’all boys was hooping hooping.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Then you pulling up to the Drew on me was iconic!!! Really started the wave of big time players coming down and putting on a show for the culture.

Goodman League vs Drew during the lockout another classic!!! It’s 1-1. We gotta send the young pups out to the break that tie haha

On the way to the Drew that day I was so locked in, I knew if I didn’t come wit it they were gonna let me hear it….that energy in there was unmatched

KD

Facts bro George the voice of the Drew is known for giving guys an ear full coming to the Drew not on their A game haha.

What was your experience like not only playing in the Bay, but taking advantage of the Silicon Valley connections? Becuz I don’t think guys get it yet lol. There are so many opportunities here in the bay. Big reason why I still live here.

DWright-Players' Tribune

I feel like the keys to success are in the relationships u build. I made a lot of friends in the Bay that impacted my life one way or another

KD

Exactly. Why I try to tell these young hoopers, Get to know these guys sitting courtside. Build those relationships.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Have to, you never know who you may be talking to

KD

What piece of business advice would you’d give to your younger self, during your first year in the league? What advice do you have for the guys coming in now?

DWright-Players' Tribune

Advice I have for guys coming in now is to keep the main thing the main thing. If you focus on perfecting your craft then good things usually happen

KD

Another Bar!! Def will happen

DWright-Players' Tribune

Bro I know you have a ton of things to get back to. I appreciate you coming on Text Message Talk Show!!! I can’t wait to see you back on the court doing your thing.

Thanks for having me bro!

KD

