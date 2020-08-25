TEXT MESSAGE TALK SHOW
Players' Tribune
8.26.20
WITH DORELL WRIGHT
QRich
Dash and Devin I’m Crying!!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
I nominate Devin Wright & Dash Wright!!
Anytime I’m always here for this
Nate Rob
QRich
Man you already know it’s all love all the time bro!
Aaayy I gotta bounce but Thank you guys for coming by the show. This was super dope!! Fellas who should be my next guest!? who do you guys nominate?
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
That’s dope Nate
Gonna be dope!
Mitchell & Ness bout to drop DMikes & I Clippers jerseys in July.
Thanks guys
I have a fire collaboration coming next year with Mitchell & Ness aye
Nate Rob
I appreciate that Q. A lot of us wouldn’t be where we are if we don’t meet you bro. Str8 up. Real big bro!!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
I'm proud of my bro's too man!! Nate you doing your thing with the clothing brand, Houseguest as well as other things!! DWright you stepping into the other side of your career outside the game and you've got things going with clothing as well. I feel proud watching y'all manifest dopeness!
That’s so fire Nate. I love what you’re doing and especially for the youth. They’re next up!!!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
Well you already know my kids(ur nephews& niece) need advanced copies!! Thank ya
That’s dope tho Nate!!
Bout to start a coloring book for kids
I’m very excited
That’s one of our characters the swat team , they blocks all shots lol
I wanna teach kids how to hoop / eat right / exercise etc
Nate Rob
Nate Rob talk your new line “HoldDat” I’m seeing everybody dripped in it. From NBA and WNBA players all the way to the youth.
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
Yessir bro! Preciate it!
That’s super dope, Q. Dope to see you and Dmiles on camera and being who you guys are. Shout out to “The Blackest One”
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
Man bro! We're just grateful for the success of the knuckleheads! Straight up!! Still be overwhelmed with the response to it!! We're having a blast getting to chop it up with players from past and present as well as ppl from different lanes too. So it's dope that the guests and the fans are rocking with us and we gonna keep bringing the heat
QRich talk about the success you guys have been having with the Knuckleheads Show.
DWright-Players' Tribune
Pac
Drake
Jay Z
Nate Rob
QRich
Start - Hov
Bench - 2Pac
Cut - Spurs
Drake, 2pac, JayZ
Pops Spurs, Bulls Dynasty, Showtime Laker
Best Dynasty
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
Start - JCrawf
Bench - Lou Will
Cut - Manu
Start - JCrawf
Bench - Lou Will
Cut - Manu
Nate Rob
6man
Lou Will, Manu, Jamal Crawford
DWright-Players' Tribune
Cut - Kemp
Bench - Nate
Start - Vince
QRich
Dunkers
Vince, Kemp, Nate Rob
Start - Vince
Bench -Nate
Cut - Kemp
DWright-Players' Tribune
Start - Klay Thompson
Bench - Reggie
Cut -Ray
Nate Rob
Ok Q
DWright-Players' Tribune
Damn this is a tough one!
Cut - Reggie Miller
Bench - Ray Allen
Start - Klay Thompson
QRich
Ok fellas. I have a game for you guys. It’s called Start,Bench,Cut.
For my shooters
Klay, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen
DWright-Players' Tribune
Nah bro. You were out of pocket for that one! I was hot!!
I’m from Chicago so y’all know how I was thinking
God had me tho!!.....and ur guy that brought the gas.
In a damn Bentley Coupe just sitting there asking for somebody to take it off my hands and whatever else I got.
Damn Right!! Sweating bullets!!
QRich
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
Bro I’m crrryyyin. My bad QRich hahahah Hahahaha. I just didn’t like the gas station bro.
DWright-Players' Tribune
I just get traded to Miami and Dwright and DWade are not there. It's middle of summer and they both at the crib. I get there and fresh out of murder, death kill Miami workout for one of the 1st times. And it's a million degrees outside. I leave the facility and get dropped off at dwright's crib to get his car. Mind you it's a damn Bentley Continental GT back when they first dropped! I get the car. I'm about to head back to the mandarin oriental hotel where I'm staying. Get about 4mins from his house in coconut grove and run out of gas. Ppl may not know but those 4mins away from his house landed me directly in the hood with nothing but good looking individuals. I'm calling Dwright like a mufucka!! He finally answers and gets his guys to bring me gas but no lie I was scared and mad as shit!! Sweating cuz my body temp never came down from the workout and then probably escalated from sitting in a hood I wasn't from in an expensive foreign whip stranded. While dudes steadily pulling up on foot or bicycle asking if I'm good or if I need something. Was hot wit Dwright for bout a week!! Like who doesn't fill up their damn Bentley?!
QRich
QRich plz tell me a story that’s related to this pic
I’m crrryyinnn plz talk about that day
DWright-Players' Tribune
That’s too funny!! I can see Nate right now in my head running on the plane in the air!!
QRich
All time fasure
DWright-Players' Tribune
Might be top 5 funniest stories of all time
Lol
Bro I had real tears
Nate Rob
I wish we could bring these stories to life with animation
Nate Rob
Tears
DWright-Players' Tribune
Lol
Bro I had real tears
Nate Rob
When Nate came back
DWright-Players' Tribune
Lol
Classic
Nate Rob
Crrryyiinn. 1st person I’ve ever seen run full speed on a plane 30,000 feet!!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
Bro, we was playing a card game called BooRay on the plane when we was on the warriors & I got Ace king queen jack 2 times in back to back hands lol I told Dwright to get out the game lol cuz if I had got that same hand again I was going to Temple Run down the aisle of the plane and I did
Hella funny omg real tears
Steph curry and all our teammates was crying laughing
Nate Rob
I’m cracking up
QRich
DWright-Players' Tribune
I can’t stop laughing
I know the vibes
Nate Rob
Just whatever was killer to me bro!!
Damn shame how your ppl do you dirty.
QRich
Lol
Lol
Nate Rob
Nate plz tell me a story related to this pic
Nate plz tell me a story related to this pic
DWright-Players' Tribune
Sucks
Nate Rob
Just whatever was killer to me bro!!
Yea I never like having to choose my favorite J’s.
QRich
Bro I love all of em so it was hard picking only 3
Nate Rob
Nate
DWright-Players' Tribune
1’ s , 4’s , 11
Nate Rob
Top three for me 1,3,11
That’s a fire list Q
DWright-Players' Tribune
Lol
Just whatever was killer to me bro!!
Lol
QRich
That’s a fire list Q
DWright-Players' Tribune
1s, 11s & 13s
QRich
Top three Jordan's of all time tho!?? Any order.
DWright-Players' Tribune
U got them pulled when u got that bag lol
Nate Rob
Look how hard I’m cheesing tho omg. Think you can see my top wisdom teeth
DWright-Players' Tribune
Killer pic
QRich
Dwight u hella tall lol
Nate Rob
Y’all gon make me cry
QRich
I have a MJ story I’m not telling until after I die lol it’s hilarious
Nate Rob
Well I played in the Jordan classic. So I got a chance a few years b4 to meet him
DWright-Players' Tribune
Yup
U did that Q
Nate Rob
So wait, I got to intro both of you young buckaroos to MJ for the 1st time?!
QRich
Q is the goat 4 sure !!
Nate Rob
That’s crazy because I did get to hangout wit the Black Cat in the Chi wit QRich. Q you’re a legend bro. I was so hype.
DWright-Players' Tribune
Nate didn’t know how to act when he met MJ!
QRich
Q remember when You introduced me to the black cat
Nate Rob
“Let’s jump em”
QRich
I’m crrryyiin 10 big ones. If I was y’all rook this would of been me!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
Bro I was like no bread lol I was like Channing or david lee paying lol
Nate Rob
QRich
Nah bro he was like
Hahahha.
Nate face when the bill came
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
That’s funny!!
You had to carry them deuce deuce’s around to Big Fella’s room hunh?!
What was the one thing as a Rook you guys had to do. Me I had to drop off everybody laundry off b4 practice. Imagine walking around Shaq big ass size 22 shoe man!! ????????
DWright-Players' Tribune
Nate Rob
QRich
Out of bounds bro smh
Q made Steph cry lol shit was funny asf
Nate Rob
QRich
Bro every rookie has to go thru it.
Wait what. Nate. I’ve heard that story from other people. Why you do my boy Eddy like that hahahha
DWright
Dwright lol
Q better chill
Nate Rob
QRich
Dwright they was ordering me around like some little chump lol that’s what rookies get smh
Dnt make me show ur true colors big bro
Nate Rob
Nate Rob
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
Aw shit!! Here we go with the Steph ish
Dnt make me show ur true colors big bro
Nate Rob
Wait what. Nate. I’ve heard that story from other people. Why you do my boy Eddy like that hahahha
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
I remember that too but that’s neither here nor there for this convo Nathaniel!
Or when you was about to kick Starbury ass
Lol
Nate Rob
QRich
Or the time you were late for the team plane so you could stop and get ex laxx for eddy curry’s cereal?!
Omg what. How you do that Nate
DWright-Players' Tribune
Really Nate?!
QRich
Lol naw that happen ?
Lol
Nate Rob
Nate remember when Malik Rose almost killed you for clogging the showers at Madison Square Garden!? Got so loud in the showers the reporters heard it and we had to make up a story!?
QRich
Ok sounds like it’s G14 classified
DWright-Players' Tribune
Nate Rob
DWright-Players' Tribune
Tooooo many!!
Man!!
Super lit
QRich
Omg
Nate Rob
What would you guys say the funniest off the court story was during that stint in NY. ????
DWright-Players' Tribune
Facts lol
QRich
Q we was lit ,
Nate Rob
Oh so y'all was a package deal.
Hahah ok
DWright-Players' Tribune
Drafted by the Suns and traded to the Knicks with me. Lol
QRich
Best s*** ever lol
hands down
Nate Rob
That’s dope Q. Man a lot of people don’t understand how important it is to have a solid circle!
Nate Rob, how was it getting drafted by the Knicks and moving straight to the Big Apple!!?
DWright-Players' Tribune
Sheeesh!! Can't front. In LA I was 19 and just winging it to figure things out. Was blessed that I had my bro Lee there with me and I wasn't THAT wild lol. But when I got to New York and Miami I knew what it was by then. Knew how to move and how to act. So I just stayed true to myself and always tried to treat ppl the way i would want them to treat my family. Doing that connected me to good ppl in each of those places and I'm still solid with most of if not all those ppl.
Summer time in Chi is one of the best places in the world! Don’t @ me!!
QRich
Like I look at the places you’ve played and I’m like wow. Bro really lived in the best cities.
Wow QRich that’s an epic pic. I used to love coming down to the chi during the summer and getting some of the best runs. Great times
DWright-Players' Tribune
Lot of guys in that pic
What’s going on here bro?! Not sure why the hands are marked out?!
QRich
QRich you played in 3 top cities for a player. How do you navigate LA, Miami and NYC!!??
DWright-Players' Tribune
Had to get him all
cleaned up
Sorry !! My son got
hurt on the court lol
I’m here guys
Daddy duties
I dnt get smacked in
the park I’m the goat
Nate Rob
DWright-Players' Tribune
Where’s Nathaniel?
Nathaniel?!
QRich
Hahaha big fella out there getting it done.
DWright-Players' Tribune
“Y’all know how to play”
- Shaq Voice
QRich
Nate Rob taking so long to respond to that. He must be getting smacked in the park on 2k
DWright-Players' Tribune
That’s whassup!
QRich
Lmaoo my bad bro. You know I have love for the Chi.
DWright-Players' Tribune
We known for this hoop ish!! Thank ya kindly
U gon put some respect on Chicago’s name as a city tho!!
BD is def super legendary
QRich
And yes that was a humble brag about LA. But you boys knew that
DWright-Players' Tribune
BD a Killa
Nate Rob
Being from Cali you know. The best hoopers in the WORLD! The most NBA players and MVPS
Ok QRich another one of my ex teammates as well. Shout out Antione Walker and Rico Hill.
DWright-Players' Tribune
1st guys who I could see, touch and be around that made it pro
I’d have to say my hometown hero/hood
hero for me has to be Antione Walker & my cousin Rico Hill
QRich
Bro, that meme is a classic , The jet better
be mad at them old ass knees no me
Nate Rob
Nate
you gonna hear from Jet fasho about that meme bro.
Nate Rob those are two killers right there. Shout out to Jamal Crawford
and Jason “the jet” Terry. HomeTown Favorites!!!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
Crawford & Terry Lol
look at JT take one for
the neighborhood
Lol here’s my 2
HOLDAT jet
Nate Rob
That’s a good question bro
QRich
1st question I wanna ask you guys. Who's your HomeTown Favorite.
Who was that guy from your high school or neighborhood that made you wanna be a NBA player!?
I wanna thank both of you guys for joining me!!
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
Nate Rob
It’s time to turn up on this thread lol
Holdat
Nate Rob what’s
good brodie?
DWright-Players' Tribune
QRich
Fux D wright, cuz !!! U wanna be a star lol
Nate Rob
Yooo what's up everybody it's Dorell Wright aka DwrightUno!! This is the Text Message show hosted by ya boy . I want to introduce some guys I go waaay back with. Quentin Richardson and Nate Robinson. What's up Feeeeelllllassssss!!???
DWright-Players' Tribune
X