TEXT MESSAGE TALK SHOW

Players' Tribune

8.26.20

WITH DORELL WRIGHT

Share

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

QRich

Dash and Devin I’m Crying!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

I nominate Devin Wright & Dash Wright!!

Anytime I’m always here for this

Nate Rob

QRich

Man you already know it’s all love all the time bro!

Aaayy I gotta bounce but Thank you guys for coming by the show. This was super dope!! Fellas who should be my next guest!? who do you guys nominate?

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

That’s dope Nate

Gonna be dope!

Mitchell & Ness bout to drop DMikes & I Clippers jerseys in July.

Thanks guys

I have a fire collaboration coming next year with Mitchell & Ness aye

Nate Rob

I appreciate that Q. A lot of us wouldn’t be where we are if we don’t meet you bro. Str8 up. Real big bro!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

I'm proud of my bro's too man!! Nate you doing your thing with the clothing brand, Houseguest as well as other things!! DWright you stepping into the other side of your career outside the game and you've got things going with clothing as well. I feel proud watching y'all manifest dopeness!

That’s so fire Nate. I love what you’re doing and especially for the youth. They’re next up!!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

Well you already know my kids(ur nephews& niece) need advanced copies!! Thank ya

That’s dope tho Nate!!

Bout to start a coloring book for kids

I’m very excited

That’s one of our characters the swat team , they blocks all shots lol

I wanna teach kids how to hoop / eat right / exercise etc

Nate Rob

Nate Rob talk your new line “HoldDat” I’m seeing everybody dripped in it. From NBA and WNBA players all the way to the youth.

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

Yessir bro! Preciate it!

That’s super dope, Q. Dope to see you and Dmiles on camera and being who you guys are. Shout out to “The Blackest One”

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

Man bro! We're just grateful for the success of the knuckleheads! Straight up!! Still be overwhelmed with the response to it!! We're having a blast getting to chop it up with players from past and present as well as ppl from different lanes too. So it's dope that the guests and the fans are rocking with us and we gonna keep bringing the heat

QRich talk about the success you guys have been having with the Knuckleheads Show.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Pac

Drake

Jay Z

Nate Rob

QRich

Start - Hov

Bench - 2Pac

Cut - Spurs

Drake, 2pac, JayZ

Pops Spurs, Bulls Dynasty, Showtime Laker

Best Dynasty

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

Start - JCrawf

Bench - Lou Will

Cut - Manu

Start - JCrawf

Bench - Lou Will

Cut - Manu

Nate Rob

6man

Lou Will, Manu, Jamal Crawford

DWright-Players' Tribune

Cut - Kemp

Bench - Nate

Start - Vince

QRich

Dunkers

Vince, Kemp, Nate Rob

Start - Vince

Bench -Nate

Cut - Kemp

DWright-Players' Tribune

Start - Klay Thompson

Bench - Reggie

Cut -Ray

Nate Rob

Ok Q

DWright-Players' Tribune

Damn this is a tough one!

Cut - Reggie Miller

Bench - Ray Allen

Start - Klay Thompson

QRich

Ok fellas. I have a game for you guys. It’s called Start,Bench,Cut.

For my shooters

Klay, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen

DWright-Players' Tribune

Nah bro. You were out of pocket for that one! I was hot!!

I’m from Chicago so y’all know how I was thinking

God had me tho!!.....and ur guy that brought the gas.

In a damn Bentley Coupe just sitting there asking for somebody to take it off my hands and whatever else I got.

Damn Right!! Sweating bullets!!

QRich

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

Bro I’m crrryyyin. My bad QRich hahahah Hahahaha. I just didn’t like the gas station bro.

DWright-Players' Tribune

I just get traded to Miami and Dwright and DWade are not there. It's middle of summer and they both at the crib. I get there and fresh out of murder, death kill Miami workout for one of the 1st times. And it's a million degrees outside. I leave the facility and get dropped off at dwright's crib to get his car. Mind you it's a damn Bentley Continental GT back when they first dropped! I get the car. I'm about to head back to the mandarin oriental hotel where I'm staying. Get about 4mins from his house in coconut grove and run out of gas. Ppl may not know but those 4mins away from his house landed me directly in the hood with nothing but good looking individuals. I'm calling Dwright like a mufucka!! He finally answers and gets his guys to bring me gas but no lie I was scared and mad as shit!! Sweating cuz my body temp never came down from the workout and then probably escalated from sitting in a hood I wasn't from in an expensive foreign whip stranded. While dudes steadily pulling up on foot or bicycle asking if I'm good or if I need something. Was hot wit Dwright for bout a week!! Like who doesn't fill up their damn Bentley?!

QRich

QRich plz tell me a story that’s related to this pic

I’m crrryyinnn plz talk about that day

DWright-Players' Tribune

That’s too funny!! I can see Nate right now in my head running on the plane in the air!!

QRich

All time fasure

DWright-Players' Tribune

Might be top 5 funniest stories of all time

Lol

Bro I had real tears

Nate Rob

I wish we could bring these stories to life with animation

Nate Rob

Tears

DWright-Players' Tribune

Lol

Bro I had real tears

Nate Rob

When Nate came back

DWright-Players' Tribune

Lol

Classic

Nate Rob

Crrryyiinn. 1st person I’ve ever seen run full speed on a plane 30,000 feet!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Bro, we was playing a card game called BooRay on the plane when we was on the warriors & I got Ace king queen jack 2 times in back to back hands lol I told Dwright to get out the game lol cuz if I had got that same hand again I was going to Temple Run down the aisle of the plane and I did

Hella funny omg real tears

Steph curry and all our teammates was crying laughing

Nate Rob

I’m cracking up

QRich

DWright-Players' Tribune

I can’t stop laughing

I know the vibes

Nate Rob

Just whatever was killer to me bro!!

Damn shame how your ppl do you dirty.

QRich

Lol

Lol

Nate Rob

Nate plz tell me a story related to this pic

Nate plz tell me a story related to this pic

DWright-Players' Tribune

Sucks

Nate Rob

Just whatever was killer to me bro!!

Yea I never like having to choose my favorite J’s.

QRich

Bro I love all of em so it was hard picking only 3

Nate Rob

Nate

DWright-Players' Tribune

1’ s , 4’s , 11

Nate Rob

Top three for me 1,3,11

That’s a fire list Q

DWright-Players' Tribune

Just whatever was killer to me bro!!

Just whatever was killer to me bro!!

Lol

QRich

That’s a fire list Q

DWright-Players' Tribune

1s, 11s & 13s

QRich

Top three Jordan's of all time tho!?? Any order.

DWright-Players' Tribune

U got them pulled when u got that bag lol

Nate Rob

Look how hard I’m cheesing tho omg. Think you can see my top wisdom teeth

DWright-Players' Tribune

Killer pic

QRich

Dwight u hella tall lol

Nate Rob

Y’all gon make me cry

QRich

I have a MJ story I’m not telling until after I die lol it’s hilarious

Nate Rob

Well I played in the Jordan classic. So I got a chance a few years b4 to meet him

DWright-Players' Tribune

Yup

U did that Q

Nate Rob

So wait, I got to intro both of you young buckaroos to MJ for the 1st time?!

QRich

Q is the goat 4 sure !!

Nate Rob

That’s crazy because I did get to hangout wit the Black Cat in the Chi wit QRich. Q you’re a legend bro. I was so hype.

DWright-Players' Tribune

Nate didn’t know how to act when he met MJ!

QRich

Q remember when You introduced me to the black cat

Nate Rob

“Let’s jump em”

QRich

I’m crrryyiin 10 big ones. If I was y’all rook this would of been me!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Bro I was like no bread lol I was like Channing or david lee paying lol

Nate Rob

QRich

Nah bro he was like

Hahahha.

Nate face when the bill came

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

That’s funny!!

You had to carry them deuce deuce’s around to Big Fella’s room hunh?!

What was the one thing as a Rook you guys had to do. Me I had to drop off everybody laundry off b4 practice. Imagine walking around Shaq big ass size 22 shoe man!! ????????

DWright-Players' Tribune

Nate Rob

QRich

Out of bounds bro smh

Q made Steph cry lol shit was funny asf

Nate Rob

QRich

Bro every rookie has to go thru it.

Wait what. Nate. I’ve heard that story from other people. Why you do my boy Eddy like that hahahha

DWright

Dwright lol

Q better chill

Nate Rob

QRich

Dwright they was ordering me around like some little chump lol that’s what rookies get smh

Dnt make me show ur true colors big bro

Nate Rob

Nate Rob

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

Aw shit!! Here we go with the Steph ish

Dnt make me show ur true colors big bro

Nate Rob

Wait what. Nate. I’ve heard that story from other people. Why you do my boy Eddy like that hahahha

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

I remember that too but that’s neither here nor there for this convo Nathaniel!

Or when you was about to kick Starbury ass

Lol

Nate Rob

QRich

Or the time you were late for the team plane so you could stop and get ex laxx for eddy curry’s cereal?!

Omg what. How you do that Nate

DWright-Players' Tribune

Really Nate?!

QRich

Lol naw that happen ?

Lol

Nate Rob

Nate remember when Malik Rose almost killed you for clogging the showers at Madison Square Garden!? Got so loud in the showers the reporters heard it and we had to make up a story!?

QRich

Ok sounds like it’s G14 classified

DWright-Players' Tribune

Nate Rob

DWright-Players' Tribune

Tooooo many!!

Man!!

Super lit

QRich

Omg

Nate Rob

What would you guys say the funniest off the court story was during that stint in NY. ????

DWright-Players' Tribune

Facts lol

QRich

Q we was lit ,

Nate Rob

Oh so y'all was a package deal.

Hahah ok

DWright-Players' Tribune

Drafted by the Suns and traded to the Knicks with me. Lol

QRich

Best s*** ever lol hands down

Nate Rob

That’s dope Q. Man a lot of people don’t understand how important it is to have a solid circle!

Nate Rob, how was it getting drafted by the Knicks and moving straight to the Big Apple!!?

DWright-Players' Tribune

Sheeesh!! Can't front. In LA I was 19 and just winging it to figure things out. Was blessed that I had my bro Lee there with me and I wasn't THAT wild lol. But when I got to New York and Miami I knew what it was by then. Knew how to move and how to act. So I just stayed true to myself and always tried to treat ppl the way i would want them to treat my family. Doing that connected me to good ppl in each of those places and I'm still solid with most of if not all those ppl.

Summer time in Chi is one of the best places in the world! Don’t @ me!!

QRich

Like I look at the places you’ve played and I’m like wow. Bro really lived in the best cities.

Wow QRich that’s an epic pic. I used to love coming down to the chi during the summer and getting some of the best runs. Great times

DWright-Players' Tribune

Lot of guys in that pic

What’s going on here bro?! Not sure why the hands are marked out?!

QRich

QRich you played in 3 top cities for a player. How do you navigate LA, Miami and NYC!!??

DWright-Players' Tribune

Had to get him all cleaned up

Sorry !! My son got hurt on the court lol

I’m here guys

Daddy duties

I dnt get smacked in the park I’m the goat

Nate Rob

DWright-Players' Tribune

Where’s Nathaniel?

Nathaniel?!

QRich

Hahaha big fella out there getting it done.

DWright-Players' Tribune

“Y’all know how to play” - Shaq Voice

QRich

Nate Rob taking so long to respond to that. He must be getting smacked in the park on 2k

DWright-Players' Tribune

That’s whassup!

QRich

Lmaoo my bad bro. You know I have love for the Chi.

DWright-Players' Tribune

We known for this hoop ish!! Thank ya kindly

U gon put some respect on Chicago’s name as a city tho!!

BD is def super legendary

QRich

And yes that was a humble brag about LA. But you boys knew that

DWright-Players' Tribune

BD a Killa

Nate Rob

Being from Cali you know. The best hoopers in the WORLD! The most NBA players and MVPS

Ok QRich another one of my ex teammates as well. Shout out Antione Walker and Rico Hill.

DWright-Players' Tribune

1st guys who I could see, touch and be around that made it pro

I’d have to say my hometown hero/hood hero for me has to be Antione Walker & my cousin Rico Hill

QRich

Bro, that meme is a classic , The jet better be mad at them old ass knees no me

Nate Rob

Nate you gonna hear from Jet fasho about that meme bro.

Nate Rob those are two killers right there. Shout out to Jamal Crawford and Jason “the jet” Terry. HomeTown Favorites!!!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

Crawford & Terry Lol look at JT take one for the neighborhood

Lol here’s my 2

HOLDAT jet

Nate Rob

That’s a good question bro

QRich

1st question I wanna ask you guys. Who's your HomeTown Favorite. Who was that guy from your high school or neighborhood that made you wanna be a NBA player!?

I wanna thank both of you guys for joining me!!

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

Nate Rob

It’s time to turn up on this thread lol

Holdat

Nate Rob what’s good brodie?

DWright-Players' Tribune

QRich

Fux D wright, cuz !!! U wanna be a star lol

Nate Rob

Yooo what's up everybody it's Dorell Wright aka DwrightUno!! This is the Text Message show hosted by ya boy . I want to introduce some guys I go waaay back with. Quentin Richardson and Nate Robinson. What's up Feeeeelllllassssss!!???

DWright-Players' Tribune

X