Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion.

The Stanford women’s basketball team rolled to its 15th Pac-12 championship last weekend in Las Vegas. Led by tournament MOP and conference Player of the Year Haley Jones, who lit up Michelob ULTRA Arena with 56 points in three games, the Cardinal finished undefeated in Pac-12 regular-season and tournament play for the fourth time. Their 73–48 win against surprise finalist Utah on Sunday was Stanford’s 34th straight over a Pac-12 opponent, as well as coach Tara VanDerveer’s 1,001st career victory. The Players’ Tribune was in Vegas all weekend, embedded with the team and capturing a behind-the scenes look at what was the culmination of an emotional week for the Cardinal players. The entire Stanford community had been shaken by the recent passing of Cardinal soccer goalie Katie Meyer, who had been close with many members of the team. In tribute to Meyer, the players wore Stanford soccer jerseys during warmups and many played with the initials KM written on their wristbands or shoes. “We just wanted to embody her spirit while playing,” said guard Anna Wilson. “I think we’ll carry that through the rest of the season.”

Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.

Behind the Scenes with Stanford Women's Basketball

PHOTOS BY

Clara Mokri /The Players' Tribune

