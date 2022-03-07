Join Our Newsletter
NFL
NBA
WNBA
Hockey
Soccer
Baseball
Other Sports
Videos
Features
Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles
Letter to My Younger Self
Mental Health
Photography
Behind the Scenes with Stanford Women's Basketball
By The Players' Tribune
About
About
Athlete Application
Athlete Application
Careers
Careers
Privacy
Privacy
Terms
Terms
Join Our Newsletter
Four Contenders, Three Races,
One Champion.
The Stanford women’s basketball team rolled to its 15th Pac-12 championship last weekend in Las Vegas. Led by tournament MOP and conference Player of the Year Haley Jones, who lit up Michelob ULTRA Arena with 56 points in three games, the Cardinal finished undefeated in Pac-12 regular-season and tournament play for the fourth time. Their 73–48 win against surprise finalist Utah on Sunday was Stanford’s 34th straight over a Pac-12 opponent, as well as coach Tara VanDerveer’s 1,001st career victory.
The Players’ Tribune was in Vegas all weekend, embedded with the team and capturing a behind-the scenes look at what was the culmination of an emotional week for the Cardinal players. The entire Stanford community had been shaken by the recent passing of Cardinal soccer goalie Katie Meyer, who had been close with many members of the team. In tribute to Meyer, the players wore Stanford soccer jerseys during warmups and many played with the initials KM written on their wristbands or shoes.
“We just wanted to embody her spirit while playing,” said guard Anna Wilson.
“I think we’ll carry that through the rest of the season.”
Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.
Behind the Scenes with
Stanford Women's Basketball
PHOTOS BY
Clara Mokri /The Players' Tribune
Join Our Newsletter
NFL
NBA
WNBA
Hockey
Soccer
Baseball
Other Sports
Videos
Features
Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles
Letter to My Younger Self
Mental Health
Photography
The Only Way Is Through
By Anthony Joshua
About
Athlete application
Careers
Privacy
Terms
Join Our Newsletter