I Mean No Harm, I Swear

by RONALD ACUÑA JR.

No lo Hago Con Mala Intención, lo Juro

por RONALD ACUÑA JR.

At one point, when I was 16, I almost lost track of my dream. Or let it fade away. I wanted to become a professional baseball player more than anything. And by the time I was 15 or so, I was going to tryout after tryout with different teams, hoping to get signed. After a while, it became very frustrating because it would be the same every time. I’d hit good, and throw good, and run fast, and then it would be like: “Keep working hard. Keep getting better and you’ll hear from us. We'll call you!” Then they’d never call. I was getting better, too. So I didn’t understand. Me and a bunch of my friends played at my cousin Kelvim Escobar’s baseball school, and we traveled around to play the best teams in the country. I played in Barquisimeto, Ocumare del Tuy, all over the place. And we made it to nationals. They promoted me up to the point where I had my own locker, my gloves, even my own uniform with my name on the back. And ever since I got to the point where I saw my name on a jersey, it was like, “I don’t want to do anything else but this.” I’d take photos of those jerseys. Lots of photos. (I still do this today. There’s just something about seeing your name on the back of a jersey, you know what I mean?) All I could think about was getting that next jersey, and playing professionally. But after a while, the rejection from teams, it wore me down. I got tired of being told the same thing, and the phone never ringing. I remember, at one point, I told my mom that I didn’t want to continue doing tryouts for scouts anymore. It was getting to be too much. But then, thank God, right around that time, a scout for the Atlanta Braves named Rolando Petit got in touch with me. He told me: “Come to Caracas. I’m going to sign you.” And I remember, hearing that … I didn’t believe. “Rolando, I’m tired of people telling me things. No one has signed me. No one ever calls when they say they are going to.” “Just come,” he said. “You’ll see.” So it was like … I guess one more time won’t kill me, and I showed up at the field and hit well. Just like always. When we finished, in the early afternoon, Rolando told me: “Come back tonight. We will sign you here in Caracas.” Still I doubted. But I went home to La Sabana for a few hours and then got on public transportation back to Caracas with a few of my cousins, and next thing I knew I was a professional baseball player. When I returned home late that night, my mom was so happy. She immediately started crying as soon as she saw me. My aunts were there, and they were crying, too. So then I started crying. The only one who wasn’t crying was my dad. He’s not as sentimental as the rest of us. My mom cried enough for two people, though. “Keep working hard,” I remember her telling me that night. “Because we want to go see you in the Major Leagues. I want to go see you there, son. So keep working.” That made me cry even more. “I will, Mom,” I said. “I promise.”

So there I am. Sixteen years old. Signed to play for the Braves. And even though my dad had played professional baseball, I really had no clue what all would happen next. My signing bonus was $100,000, which … that is not very much when you have a family to help support and need to have money for when you go to America to start playing. And that whole coming to the United States part of it — leaving my hometown, leaving my mom — ended up being more difficult than I imagined. Believe it or not, I didn’t know how long I would be away from my family and friends. I didn’t realize it went from January all the way to September. When I was little, my dad would tell me stories about how when he left for the States everyone would be so sad and cry. And, at the time, I couldn’t believe it: “How are you going to cry when you’re going to go play baseball? Wouldn’t you be happy?” It made no sense to me. Then, of course, when it was my turn to go through that experience…. Yeah. I remember being at the airport and turning around for that last time, with my family and all my boys left back in the distance. My whole body was filled with goosebumps. I didn’t tear up right away, but after I passed through immigration … the tears came streaming down. Same for on the plane. I was just so sad. Missing everyone already. And, no lie, that feeling lasted for about three or four months. Literally every time I was alone somewhere and thought of my parents, or I saw them in a photo, tears would fall.

The other big challenge for me back then was the food. Since I didn’t speak any English, just the act of getting food was difficult. Sometimes I could have a teammate order for me, but if not, I’d just try to memorize what the person before me said, and say the same thing. Or be like: “Whatever you order, I don’t care what it is, just order me the same thing.” It wasn’t pretty. Plus, there were basically only two choices: 1) The Pollo Tropical that was in front of the Fairfield where we stayed for home games, or 2) The Chinese buffet off to the side of the hotel. It was one or the other. Every day. With Pollo Tropical, if you ordered on the phone, you could usually get someone who spoke Spanish. But if not, I’d have one of my teammates tell me how to say what I wanted in English, and then practice it a bunch of times before calling. One chicken with rice, please. One chicken with rice, please. One chicken with rice, please. And then … I’d still mess it up. At the buffet, I’d eat squid, and lobster, and tons of rice and pasta. So that was O.K. But it was literally: Chinese Buffet on Monday, Pollo Tropical on Tuesday. Chinese Buffet on Wednesday, Pollo Tropical on Thursday. Sometimes, when I didn’t want either of them, I’d just take food from the stadium, throw it in my bag, and eat it at the hotel by myself. It got pretty lonely for a while. It wasn’t easy for me to fit in.

I am a very shy person off the baseball field — it’s like two different people. I sometimes am too reserved to talk to people for the first time or to speak up. I’ve been that way my entire life. It’s been a challenge for me, and I’m still working on it. But especially back then when I first got to America, I was extremely shy and reserved, and I just kind of had to find my way gradually. I really struggled with communicating. I don’t know that people understand how much the language barrier impacts players from other countries. It just makes things a lot more complicated — knowing what to do at the ballpark, making friends, buying sneakers, everything. Even the moment when I got called up to the majors, not knowing English played a big part in how things went. It was April 24, 2018, around 11 in the morning. I was in the hotel room that I was sharing with a teammate from Cuba, and all of a sudden there was a loud knocking at the door. Bam! Bam! Bam! Right from that moment, it was a battle between the two of us. “Asere, contesta la puerta.” “No, hazlo tu.” Like, “Get the door!” “No, you do it!” “Te dije que no voy a contestar la puerta. No hablo ingles y no entenderé lo que dicen.” “Yo tamopoco!!!!!!!” Just back and forth like that. Over and over. “I don’t speak English. You go! … No, you! I won’t understand…. Neither will I!!!” We kept going and going. Meanwhile, no one is answering the door. Then, again…. Bam! Bam! Bam! One of us had to do something. So I tiptoed over and looked through the peephole. Standing outside the door is our manager. ¡Ay no! I thought maybe one of us was in trouble. I didn’t know what to do. So I called out to my teammate and I … made something up to get him to answer the door. In Spanish I was like, “Hey, hey, hurry up. It’s the manager. He’s looking for you. He’s calling you. He’s outside right now.” So this guy, he shoots up out of his chair and runs over to answer the door. And when he opens it, our manager is standing there just looking at him. There are no words at first. Then it’s just, “Where’s Acuña?” As soon as I hear that, I yell out, “I’m here. I’m here!” He comes in and is very straightforward. Very no-nonsense. “Pack up your things now. You’re going to the Major Leagues.” I understood the words he spoke, but I still was like: “Que?” “The flight leaves at five. Hurry up and pack.” After he said that, he walked out of the room, and as soon as the door shut, I called my mom. No answer. So I called my dad. No answer. Are you kidding me?!?!? I actually ended up having to text my father: “Dad, I’m going to the Major Leagues. Tomorrow I will be a major leaguer. I am going to fulfill my dream!!!!” When he got that text, both my parents called me, and then they threw a giant party in La Sabana.

I know a lot of people don’t believe in miracles, or that dreams come true, but I am someone who is living proof of the opposite. What I dreamed of as a little kid — what I prayed for — is exactly what is happening now. But there was something more to my prayers beyond just being famous. Something else that I would always say to God. When I asked him to make me famous, I would add in that hopefully he would give that to me when I was prepared to handle it and had enough experience to deal with it properly and knew how to act. And that part of it, well … that’s not really how things went. God, he gave the fame to me very quickly, very early. It was like…. “So, you want fame???? … well here. Here you go. Have your fame.” Boom! Fame. Boom! Even more fame. Boom! “Take it. Take it. Is this what you want? Here!” I was 17 years old. And everything I had ever dreamt of had started to come true. “You say you want fame? Then go and figure it out!” And I am not complaining, believe me. I am beyond grateful for everything I have been given. But it was a lot. Especially at such a young age. To be honest with you, I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t fully prepared. For me it was like: What now? How does this all work? Along the way, I’ve had my share of slip-ups, things I didn’t handle properly. (I still have them today, although hopefully they are fewer now.) I didn’t always have the maturity or experience I needed. Early in my pro career, I had problems because some managers and opposing players didn’t like the way I played. They thought I was too full of myself or wasn’t serious enough. And I wouldn’t hustle sometimes if I was having a bad game, or run out popups like I should. I got benched for that. It’s been a learning process for me, and I am not perfect. I am still trying to be better. I have grown up a lot, and matured. But even in the Major Leagues there have been slip-ups. In 2019, there were two times when I didn’t run hard in a game. In one, I got benched. As I should have. The other one, we lost by one run. Everyone was upset with me. It was awful. When that happened, I apologized and told the manager that it was my fault, and – thank God – I have not done anything like that since. That was in 2019 and we are now in 2024. So I believe there has been some progress there.

Now … when it comes to celebrating big hits. That’s a little different, I think. I have never really changed that because … that is me. The joy that I play with, the fun I have, that is who I am. When I play, it is not scripted. Some people don’t like it. And I understand. Sometimes the opposing manager wouldn’t like it if I hit a long home run and threw my arms up or stood there watching the ball fly off into the sky. To them, it seemed rude. After it happened a few times in the minors, I remember my mother called me up and scolded me. “Stop it,” she said. “Be humble. Don’t do those sorts of shows.” I mean, this was my mom telling me that it was too much. Like … Chill out, my son. And I heard her. “O.K. My bad. I’m not going to do it anymore.”

But, I don’t know what to tell you. There’s just something in me that makes me react in those moments. If I get a big hit … it’s hard to bottle that up, you know what I mean? Even in my second game with the Braves after getting called up, when I hit a long home run, I couldn’t help but watch it go and do my thing. And there again, the coaches and some players, they were like: “You just got here, kid! What are you doing? You’re here five minutes and hit one home run and you’re doing that?" So I say: “My bad. I am sorry. I get it.” But…. Hahaha. What can I say? It comes from within me. I mean no harm, I swear. I just want to make people happy and win lots of baseball games.

This year is a big one. For our team. And for me personally. There is so much unfinished business for me with the Atlanta Braves, and I am prepared to do everything in my power to help us win another World Series. This time, though, I want to be a big part of it when it happens. That year when I tore my ACL, 2021 … that was like a nightmare for me in so many ways. And I want to do everything I can to put it in the past. Back then, I couldn’t walk for a long time, for months. I felt helpless. And I absolutely fell into a depression. At the time, I would always ask my friends: “Do you think I'll play again? Do you believe I will return as the same player?” And they would all tell me everything was going to be fine. But none of that helped. I was just so down. I wanted to be playing. I couldn’t accept not being out there. There was about three or four months of that, and eventually I had to go into therapy. I was really suffering, and I needed to work my way out of it. I didn’t want to go at first. I never saw myself in that situation, so I kind of rebelled initially. But then it was like: I have to do this … because if I don’t do my part here, I’m never going to fully recover. I may never play again. It was all very difficult. Early on, someone had to hold my foot up for me to do things — my parents, or one of my good friends back home, Leonard. Someone would have to carry me, or lift me up, or help me get dressed, someone had to bathe me. It took a toll. I’d see friends having fun and going out, and I would be left behind. I was left in tears. They didn’t see me cry. But it depressed me. Sometimes I cried with rage. I took the crutches they gave me and threw them to the ground, tears streaming down my face. And, I am ashamed to say, I said a lot of bad words back then. I didn’t say them out loud. But I said them to myself, within myself.

After the injury, I didn’t watch the team play very much because it would just make me sadder. I started watching again during our playoff run, and it made me glad to know that the boys were playing so well. But if I’m being honest with you, when we won the World Series … I was happy, but … I couldn’t tell you that I enjoyed it 100%. I wanted to be doing my part. I wanted to be out there making history, too.

So now, that’s what this year is for. And we definitely have a team that can win the whole thing. There is a good mix of young and veteran players. The veterans, those are the horses. They make everything go and teach the rest of us more about the game of baseball. But they don’t do it in a mean way at all. There are no egos on this team. We are all equal. Whether you’ve been here 20 years or one day, everyone is treated the same. And our vets, they make us feel comfortable and confident — Charlie, Travis d’Arnaud, Arcia, Raisel, all those guys. It’s never like, “Hey, just remember I’ve been around for a long time, and you are new here.” No! Those things don’t happen in our clubhouse. Our vets don’t intimidate the young players, they lift us up. They make sure we’re doing things right, of course, but it’s always done in a supportive way. They want us to be as great as we can be. All of us. Because that is how we will win it all again.

So, now, before I get out of here, let me share with you my dream for this season. Here is what I hope for. When I close my eyes, it is what I see. We are at home, in our stadium, with our fans, for the last game to close out the World Series. It has to be at our place this time, at Truist. And it has to be with me this time, too. It has to be. I need to be playing, to be a real part of it. Stadium is packed. Fans going crazy. I can see the final at bat in my head. I can hear the ball hit the bat and then I see the ball flying up into the air. Then it lands in my glove and … history. In my dream, from there, it is the best feeling in the entire world. Everyone celebrating that final out. Screaming and yelling and jumping. And then, next thing I know, everyone is on the field. And I mean everyone! All the fans stream down to the grass and it is one giant party. That’s what I see. That’s what I need for us to make happen. I will not stop working until that dream is fulfilled. I have to make it so. And I believe that I will. I am who I am because I demand a lot from myself, and I believe I can do whatever I put my mind to. If I hit 40 home runs one season, the next year there will have to be 50. If it doesn’t happen, then next year I will try again, but I am not the kind of man who gives up. I am always hungry. I am grateful, but never satisfied. So, thanks to God who keeps me healthy, I was able to win an MVP last year. But now I hope, with God’s favor, to win another one. And if I win another one this year, the next year I will want one, too. I will want to do even more to help this team win that trophy. And to make all my family and friends in La Sabana proud. Every day I thank God that he brought me to this Earth in the place where I was born. I feel very proud to be from there, and I wouldn’t change it for anything. If I had the opportunity to be born over again, I would want to be born in that exact same place. And I hope that now, after reading this, you can understand why.

Want to know something that I have never told to anyone? Not a soul. Not even my parents know. I have never spoken about this, but…. Ever since I was a child, from a very young age, I would ask God to make me famous. That is what I would actually pray for. And it all revolved around baseball. I lived for baseball. Me and my friends, we played the game everywhere — down at the beach, on the huge lot behind the town hospital, out on the street, wherever. It was all we wanted to do. On weekdays, I would get up and go to school at seven in the morning. Then my friends and me, when we finished classes in the afternoon, we would immediately head to the baseball field. La Sabana has only one field. It’s not very big. It has just a small section of stands. The field is in front of the cemetery. The graves are right beyond centerfield. Then beyond that there are some trees and the ocean. There are houses on one side, and a mountain and jungle on the other side, and in the middle is a baseball field. It wasn’t anything special, but … it was ours. That was our Yankee Stadium. And since our school was right next door to the field, it was easy to just leave school, jump over the wall, and go play baseball. We would be there for two or three hours. Then we’d go to the basketball court and play ball for a while. After that, we’d go back to baseball again, sometimes until 10 at night. We did this every day. We’d play until our moms came out into the street or to the field and yelled at us. When my mom screamed at me, I would always try to stay playing for longer. I would throw a tantrum and be like: “I don’t want to leave! I want to be here!! I’m not going!!!” She’d have to send my grandfather to come get me most nights. He was the mediator. When I got home and my mom would scold me, my grandmother would come in and help and be on my side. Like that grandmotherly love. Unconditional. Then she would sit me down after and talk to me: “Your mom and dad work hard. They love you. You have to do things the right way for them, even if you want to stay playing until morning.” Eventually she got through to me, and, to this day, when I’m in the U.S. playing in the majors, sometimes when I’m alone and I think about those talks with my grandmother, I tear up. Because my family, all of them, they love me so much. And I love them. But yeah, it would almost always take a team effort to get me off that field. It was like a play, where everyone in my family had a role. And the play happened every single night.

When me and my friends weren’t playing baseball, we would get together and sit on the corner and talk. There were about 25 of us, a little crew. We didn’t talk about money, or any worries. We’d just dream our dreams together. It was always like: “When I’m in the big leagues, I’m going to buy my mom a house.” Or, “I’m gonna get a really nice car.” It wasn’t like today, where all the kids have iPads and want to watch TV all day. We’d just talk, or spin tops, or play marbles, or do hopscotch, or ride our bikes as fast as we could. (Mine was a half-blue, half-white Greco, with 20-inch wheels and footrests where people could ride along. It was little, but faaaast. That was my Lamborghini!) And we were happy. We didn’t have much, but we were happy. Thinking back on that time, about growing up in La Sabana, to me … it was magical. That place, it is as if God had touched it. And not because it was fancy, or everything is perfect. It’s a small town, a humble place where most of the houses were made of concrete blocks, with zinc roofs that would leak when the heavy rains came. (We’d put buckets on the floor to catch the water.) It was usually lots of family members in small houses, with small rooms. With us, my grandma lived downstairs and me, my mom, my sister, and my brother lived upstairs. Nobody was wealthy there. But we knew how to value every drop that spills from a glass. It was the best place I can imagine to grow up. And yet, still … the kids, we all dreamt of something more. Every time I ran into my mom’s shop and asked to borrow money for tape, it would always be the same thing. I remember it like it was yesterday. What I would say to her. “Mom, I promise you, when I am in the major leagues and have money of my own, you are not going to have to work anymore.” Sometimes when she heard that, she would cry. Maybe because she thought it was impossible. Or that I was dreaming and would never reach that place. But I was serious. I meant it. And she always came through with some change for the tape.

The first thing to know about me is that as a kid growing up in La Sabana, Venezuela, I basically only needed two things: A newspaper and some tape. The newspaper part was easy. My grandma or my aunt would always give me one that was a few days old. The other part, though … the tape? That was tougher. I was always on the lookout. I’d be thinking about tape more than you can imagine. About ways to get a roll of tape. And most of the time, I’d rely on my mom’s help. My mother is a hard-working, driven woman. Because my dad was often away playing baseball in the United States, she had to do a lot, and when I was little she worked selling raffle numbers for the local lottery. She would walk up and down the streets in our town doing this. But then she set up a small place by our house to print and sell the tickets, so she didn’t have to walk as much, and that was good for her … but it was also great for me. That made it easy to drop by and bug her for spare change. It was like, “Mom, can I have some money? Pleeeeease! PLEEEEEASE!! I need to buy some tape.” And there was never a “What for?” from her. Or a “Why tape?” There was no mystery. As a kid in La Sabana, newspapers and tape, together … that was our baseballs. Smash a piece of newspaper into a ball and tape it up, and however it came out, that was your baseball. I’d make 15 or 20 at a time. Sometimes we’d go through all of them in a day — foul balls would get lost in the bushes, or they’d get wet and have to be replaced — and I’d have to run back to the store, and they’d give me another roll on credit. But that was my daily ritual. With some newspaper and a good roll of tape, I felt like I could do anything. Like I was king of the world.

So that’s the first thing. The next thing, though, that’s what I want to mainly tell you about here. It’s the story of my life and how I came to be an Atlanta Brave — the hometown that I love, my path to the majors, the ups and downs, the dark times and struggles that I have faced. I want you to understand the full picture. I want you to know about the whole person, and what’s important to me. About the things reporters never ask me about. Not just the baseball part. I have a lot that I’d like to share.

Dear Braves fans:

RONALD ACUÑA

En algún momento, cuando tenía 16 años, casi dejo que mi sueño se desvanezca. Quería convertirme en pelotero profesional más que nada. Cuando tenía unos 15 años, hacía tryout tras tryout con diferentes equipos con la esperanza de conseguir un contrato. Después de un tiempo, se volvió muy frustrante porque siempre sucedía lo mismo. Bateaba bien, lanzaba bien y corría rápido. Me decían: “Sigue mejorando y tendrás noticias nuestras. Sigue trabajando, nosotros te llamamos.” Pero nunca llamaban. Yo seguía mejorando, entonces no entendía qué sucedía. Un grupo de amigos y yo jugábamos en la escuela de béisbol de mi primo Kelvim Escobar y viajábamos para jugar contra los mejores equipos del país. Jugué en Barquisimeto, en Ocumare del Tuy, en todos lados. Y llegamos a los nacionales. Me ascendieron hasta el punto de tener mi propio casillero, mis guantes, hasta mi propio uniforme con mi nombre en la espalda. Y desde el momento en que vi mi nombre en una camisa, pensé: "No quiero hacer nada más que esto". Lo único en lo que podía pensar era en conseguir la próxima camisa y jugar profesionalmente. Pero después de un tiempo, el rechazo de los equipos me desgastó. Me cansé de que me dijeran lo mismo y que el teléfono nunca sonara. Recuerdo que en un momento le dije a mi mamá que ya no quería seguir haciendo tryouts para scouts. Ya era demasiado. Pero entonces, gracias a Dios, en esa época, un scout de los Bravos de Atlanta, que se llama Rolando Petit, se puso en contacto conmigo. Me dijo: “Ven a Caracas. Voy a firmarte”. Y recuerdo que al escuchar eso… no le creí. “Rolando, estoy cansado de escuchar eso. No me ha firmado nadie. Nadie llama cuando dicen que lo van a hacer.” “Sólo ven”, decía. “Ya verás.” Yo estaba como… Supongo que intentarlo una vez más no me matará. Me presenté en el campo y bateé bien. Como siempre lo hacía. Cuando acabamos, temprano en la tarde, Rolando me dijo: “Regresa esta noche. Te vamos a firmar aquí en Caracas.” Yo todavía tenía dudas. Pero fui a casa, a La Sabana, por unas horas y regresé en transporte público a Caracas con algunos de mis primos. Lo siguiente que supe fue que era un pelotero profesional. Cuando regresé a casa esa noche, mi mamá estaba muy feliz. Ella inmediatamente empezó a llorar en cuanto me vio. Mis tías estaban allí y también lloraban. Entonces comencé a llorar. El único que no lloraba era mi papá. No es tan sentimental como el resto de nosotros. Sin embargo, mi mamá lloró lo suficiente por los dos. “Sigue trabajando fuerte”, recuerdo que me dijo esa noche. “Porque queremos ir a verte a las Grandes Ligas. Quiero ir a verte allí, hijo. Así que sigue trabajando”. Eso me hizo llorar aún más. “Lo haré, mamá”, le dije. “Te lo prometo.”

Y ahí estaba yo, con dieciséis años. Firmado para jugar con los Bravos. Y aunque mi papá había jugado béisbol profesional, realmente no tenía idea de lo que sucedería después. Mi bono por firmar fue de $100,000, lo cual... Eso no es mucho cuando tienes una familia que ayudar a mantener y necesitas dinero para comenzar a jugar en Estados Unidos. Y toda esa parte de venir a Estados Unidos (dejar mi pueblo , dejar a mi mamá) terminó siendo más difícil de lo que imaginaba. Lo crean o no, no sabía cuánto tiempo estaría lejos de mi familia y amigos. No me di cuenta de que me iría desde enero hasta septiembre. Cuando era pequeño, mi papá me contaba historias de cómo se ponían muy tristes y lloraban cuando él se iba a Estados Unidos. En ese momento, no lo podía creer: “¿Cómo tú vas a llorar porque te vas a ir a jugar pelota? ¿No estás contento?” No tenía sentido para mí. Pero luego, cuando me tocó a mí vivir eso… Recuerdo estar en el aeropuerto y darme la vuelta por última vez: vi a mi familia y a todos los muchachos a la distancia. Todo mi cuerpo se erizó. No lloré de inmediato, pero después de pasar por migración las lágrimas cayeron. Lo mismo pasó en el avión. Estaba tan triste. Ya los extraña a todos. Y, sin mentir, esa sensación duró unos tres o cuatro meses. Cada vez que estaba solo en algún lugar y pensaba en mis padres, o los veía en una foto, se me salían las lágrimas.

El otro gran desafío para mí en aquel entonces era la comida. Como no hablaba nada de inglés, el simple hecho de conseguir comida era difícil. A veces un compañero de equipo pedía comida por mí; pero si no, intentaba memorizar lo que ordenaba la persona que estaba delante de mí y lo repetía. O también les decía a los compañeros: "Lo que sea que pidas, no me importa lo que sea, pídeme lo mismo". Eso no era agradable. Además, básicamente solo había dos opciones: 1) El Pollo Tropical que estaba frente al Fairfield donde nos quedamos para los partidos locales, o 2) El buffet chino al lado del hotel. Era uno u otro. En el Pollo Tropical, si ordenabas por teléfono, normalmente podías conseguir a alguien que hablara español. Pero si no, le pedía a uno de mis compañeros de equipo que me dijera cómo decir lo que quería en inglés y luego lo repetía varias veces antes de llamar. One chicken with rice, please. One chicken with rice, please. One chicken with rice, please. Y aún así… me equivocaba. En el buffet comía calamares, langosta, mucho arroz y pasta. Eso estaba bien. Pero era: Buffet chino el lunes, Pollo Tropical el martes. Buffet chino el miércoles, Pollo Tropical el jueves. A veces, cuando no quería a ninguno de los dos, agarraba comida del estadio, la metía en mi bolso y me la comía yo solo en el hotel. Me sentí bastante solo por un tiempo. No fue fácil para mí encajar.

Soy una persona muy tímida fuera del campo de béisbol; como si tuviera dos personalidades. A veces soy demasiado reservado para hablar con la gente por primera vez o para expresarme abiertamente. He sido así toda mi vida. Ha sido un desafío para mí y todavía estoy trabajando en ello. Pero en especial en aquel entonces, cuando llegué por primera vez a Estados Unidos, era extremadamente tímido y reservado. Realmente sufrí para comunicarme. No sé si la gente entiende cuánto afecta la barrera del idioma a los jugadores de otros países. Hace que las cosas sean mucho más complicadas: saber qué hacer en el estadio, hacer amigos, comprar zapatos, todo. Incluso en el momento en que me llamaron a las mayores, no saber inglés jugó un papel importante en cómo sucedieron las cosas. Era el 24 de abril de 2018, alrededor de las 11 de la mañana. Estaba en la habitación de hotel que compartía con un compañero de Cuba, y de repente alguien tocó fuerte la puerta. ¡Pam! ¡Pam! ¡Pam! Desde ese momento empezó una pelea entre nosotros. “Asere, abre la puerta.” “No, hazlo tú.” “Te dije que no voy a abrir la puerta. No hablo inglés y no voy a entender lo que dicen.” “¡Yo tampoco!” Así seguimos y seguimos. Mientras tanto, nadie abría la puerta. Entonces, de nuevo… ¡Pam! ¡Pam! ¡Pam! Uno de nosotros tenía que hacer algo. Así que me acerqué de puntillas y me asomé por la mirilla. Afuera de la puerta estaba nuestro manager. ¡Ay no! Pensé que tal vez uno de nosotros estaba en problemas. No sabía qué hacer. Así que llamé a mi compañero y le inventé algo para que abriera la puerta. “Asere, es el manager. Te está llamando. Está allá afuera.” Entonces, se levanta y corre para abrir la puerta. Y cuando la abre, nuestro manager está ahí parado mirándolo. Al principio no dice nada. Luego sólo dice: "¿Y Acuña?" Tan pronto como escucho eso, grito: “¡Estoy aquí! I’m here!" Él entra y sin rodeos me dice en inglés: “Tienes que empacar tus cosas ahora. Mañana te vas a Grandes Ligas.” Entendí las palabras que dijo, pero le dije: “¡¿Cómo?!” “El vuelo sale a las cinco. Apúrate y empaca.” Después de decir eso, salió de la habitación y, tan pronto como se cerró la puerta, llamé a mi mamá. No contestó. Entonces llamé a mi papá. No contestó. ¿¿¿Es en serio??? Al final le escribí un mensaje a mi padre: “Papá, voy a Grandes Ligas. Mañana seré un jugador de Grandes Ligas. ¡¡¡Voy a cumplir mi sueño!!!” Cuando recibió ese mensaje, ambos me llamaron y luego hicieron una gran fiesta en La Sabana.

Sé que mucha gente no cree en los milagros ni en que los sueños se hacen realidad, pero yo soy una prueba viviente de lo contrario. Lo que soñé cuando era niño, lo que le pedí a Dios, es exactamente lo que está sucediendo ahora. Pero había algo más en mis oraciones además de ser famoso. Cuando le pedí a Dios que me hiciera famoso, agregaba que ojalá me lo concediera cuando estuviera preparado y tuviera experiencia suficiente para saber manejarlo adecuadamente y saber cómo actuar. Y esa parte, bueno... Así no fue realmente como sucedieron las cosas. Dios me dio la fama muy rápido, muy temprano. Fue como: “Entonces, ¿querías fama? Bueno aquí está. Aquí tienes. Ten tu fama.” ¡Bum! Fama. ¡Bum! Aún más fama. ¡Bum! "Toma. Toma. ¿Es esto lo que quieres? ¡Ten!" Yo tenía 17 años. Y todo lo que alguna vez había soñado había comenzado a hacerse realidad. “¿Dices que quieres fama? ¡Entonces ve y ahora resuelve tú!” Y no me quejo, créanme. Estoy más que agradecido por todo lo que me ha dado. Pero fue mucho. Especialmente a una edad tan temprana. Para ser honesto con ustedes, no estaba listo. No estaba completamente preparado. Para mí fue como: ¿Y ahora qué? ¿Cómo funciona todo esto? En el camino, he tenido algunos tropiezos, cosas que no manejé adecuadamente. (Todavía los tengo hoy, aunque espero que ahora sean menos). No siempre tuve la madurez o la experiencia que necesitaba. Al principio de mi carrera profesional, tuve problemas porque a algunos managers y rivales no les gustaba mi forma de jugar. Pensaban que era demasiado engreído o que no me tomaba suficientemente en serio el juego. A veces no me apresuraba si estaba teniendo un mal juego o no corría un elevado como debía hacerlo . Me mandaron a la banca por eso. Ha sido un proceso de aprendizaje para mí y no soy perfecto. Todavía estoy tratando de ser mejor. He crecido y madurado mucho. Pero incluso en las Grandes Ligas ha habido errores. En 2019, hubo dos ocasiones en las que no corrí en un juego. En una, me enviaron a la banca, merecidamente. En la otra, perdimos por una carrera. Todo el mundo estaba molesto conmigo. Fue horrible. Cuando eso sucedió, me disculpé y le dije al manager que era culpa mía y, gracias a Dios, no he hecho nada parecido desde entonces. Eso fue en 2019 y ahora estamos en 2024, así que creo que ha habido algunos avances en ese sentido.

Ahora cuando celebro grandes éxitos… creo que es un poco diferente. Realmente nunca he cambiado mi forma de celebrar porque... ese soy yo. La alegría con la que juego, lo mucho que me divierto, eso es lo que soy. Cuando juego, no hay un guión. A algunas personas no les gusta y lo entiendo. A veces, al manager contrario no le gustaba que si daba un jonrón largo, levantara los brazos o que me quedara allí mirando la pelota volar hacia el cielo. A ellos les parecía de mala educación. Después de que eso pasó unas cuantas veces en las ligas menores, recuerdo que mi mamá me llamaba y me regañaba. "No hagas eso. Sé humilde. No hagas ese tipo de espectáculos”. O sea, era mi mamá diciéndome que era demasiado. Y yo la escuché. “Está bien. Mala mía. No lo voy a hacer más.”

Pero no sé qué decirles. Simplemente hay algo en mí que me hace reaccionar en esos momentos. Cuando doy un buen hit, es difícil reprimir la emoción. ¿Me entienden? Incluso en mi segundo juego con los Bravos después de ser convocado, cuando conecté un jonrón largo, no pude evitarlo… Yo lo festejé y lo gocé a mi manera. Y allí nuevamente los entrenadores y algunos jugadores me dijeron: “¡Acabas de llegar, muchacho! ¿Qué estás haciendo? Tienes cinco minutos aquí, pegas un jonrón, ¡¿y estás haciendo eso?!” Y yo decía: “¡Mala mía! No va a pasar más.” Pero… Jajaja. ¿Qué puedo decir? Eso nace de mí. No lo hago con mala intención, lo juro. Sólo quiero hacer feliz a la gente y ganar muchos juegos de pelota.

Este año es uno grande, para nuestro equipo y para mí personalmente. Tengo muchas cosas pendientes con los Bravos de Atlanta y estoy preparado para hacer todo lo que esté a mi alcance para ayudarnos a ganar otra Serie Mundial. Esta vez, sin embargo, quiero ser una parte importante cuando suceda. Ese año en que me rompí el cruzado, 2021, fue como una pesadilla para mí en muchos sentidos. Y quiero hacer todo lo posible para dejarlo en el pasado. En aquel entonces no pude caminar durante muchos meses. Me sentí impotente. Y caí en una absoluta depresión. En esa época siempre les preguntaba a mis amigos: “¿Crees que volveré a jugar? ¿Crees que volveré a ser el mismo pelotero?” Y ellos me respondían que todo iba a estar bien. Pero nada de eso me ayudaba porque estaba muy deprimido. Quería jugar. No podía aceptar no estar en el campo. Pasaron unos tres o cuatro meses así y, finalmente, tuve que ir a terapia. Estaba sufriendo mucho y necesitaba salir de ello. Al inicio no quería ir. Nunca me vi en esa situación, entonces me resistía. Pero luego fue como: tengo que hacer esto porque si no pongo de mi parte aquí, nunca me voy a recuperar por completo y quizá nunca vuelva a jugar. Todo fue muy difícil. Al principio, alguien tenía que ayudarme para que pudiera hacer mis cosas: mis padres o uno de mis amigos cercanos, Leonard. Alguien tenía que cargarme, levantarme, ayudarme a vestirme, bañarme. Fue duro. Veía a mis amigos divirtiéndose y saliendo, y yo me quedaba llorando. Ellos eso nunca lo vieron. A veces lloraba de rabia. Tomaba las muletas que me habían dado y las tiraba al suelo, mientras las lágrimas corrían por mi rostro. Y me avergüenza decirlo, pero decía muchas malas palabras en aquel entonces. No las decía en voz alta, pero sí me las decía a mí mismo.

Después de la lesión, casi no vi al equipo jugar porque me ponía mal. Comencé a verlo nuevamente durante los playoffs y me alegró saber que los muchachos estaban jugando tan bien. Pero si te soy sincero, cuando ganamos la Serie Mundial… estaba feliz, pero… no podría decirte que lo disfruté al 100%. Quería hacer mi parte. Yo también quería estar ahí afuera haciendo historia.

Así que para eso es este año. Y definitivamente tenemos un equipo que puede ganarlo todo. Hay una buena mezcla de jugadores jóvenes y veteranos. Los veteranos son los caballos, hacen que todo funcione y nos enseñan al resto de nosotros más sobre el juego. Pero no lo hacen en absoluto de mala manera. No hay egos en este equipo. Todos somos iguales. Ya sea que lleves aquí 20 años o un día, todos reciben el mismo trato. Y nuestros veteranos nos hacen sentir cómodos y seguros: Charlie, Travis d'Arnaud, Arcia, Raisel, todos esos muchachos. Nunca dicen: "Oye, recuerda que yo he estado aquí por mucho tiempo y que tú eres nuevo aquí". ¡No! Esas cosas no pasan en nuestro clubhouse. Nuestros veteranos no intimidan a los jugadores jóvenes, nos alientan. Se aseguran de que estemos haciendo las cosas bien, por supuesto, pero siempre lo hacen de forma solidaria. Quieren que seamos tan buenos como podamos ser. Todos nosotros. Así es como lo ganaremos todo de nuevo.

Ahora, antes de salir de aquí, quiero compartir con ustedes mi sueño para esta temporada. Esto es lo que anhelo. Cuando cierro los ojos, esto es lo que veo: Estamos en casa, en nuestro estadio, con nuestros fanáticos, en el último partido de cierre de la Serie Mundial. Esta vez tiene que ser en nuestra casa, en Truist. Y esta vez tengo que estar ahí. Tengo que estar. Necesito jugar, ser realmente parte del juego. El estadio está lleno y los fanáticos volviéndose locos. Puedo ver el último turno en mi cabeza. Puedo escuchar la pelota golpear el bate y después verla volar en el aire. Luego aterriza en mi guante y… historia. En mi sueño, es el mejor sentimiento del mundo. Todos celebrando ese último out. Todos gritando y saltando. Y luego, lo siguiente que sé es que todos entran al campo. ¡Y me refiero a todos! Todos los fanáticos bajan a la grama y se hace una gran fiesta. Eso es lo que veo. Eso es lo que necesito para que lo hagamos realidad. No dejaré de trabajar hasta cumplir ese sueño. Tengo que hacerlo así. Y confío en que lo haré. Soy quien soy porque me exijo mucho y confío en que puedo hacer cualquier cosa que me proponga. Si conecto 40 jonrones una temporada, el año que viene tendrán que ser 50. Si no sucede, el año que viene lo intentaré de nuevo porque no soy el tipo de hombre que se rinde. Siempre estoy hambriento. Estoy agradecido, pero nunca satisfecho. Gracias a Dios que me mantiene saludable, pude ganar un MVP el año pasado. Pero ahora espero, con el favor de Dios, ganar otro. Y si gano otro este año, el año que viene también querré uno. Querré hacer aún más para ayudar a este equipo a ganar ese trofeo. Y así enorgullecer a todos mis familiares y amigos en La Sabana. Todos los días le agradezco a Dios porque me trajo a esta Tierra en el lugar donde nací. Me siento muy orgulloso de ser de allí y no lo cambiaría por nada. Si tuviera la oportunidad de nacer de nuevo, quisiera nacer exactamente en ese mismo lugar. Y espero que ahora, después de leer esto, puedan entender por qué.

¿Quieren saber algo que nunca le he dicho a nadie? Esto no lo sabe ni un alma, ni siquiera mis padres. Nunca hable de esto, pero… Desde que era un niño, le pedía a Dios que me hiciera famoso. Realmente rogaba porque así sucediera. Todo giraba en torno a la pelota. Vivía para la pelota. Mis amigos y yo jugábamos en todas partes: en la playa, en el enorme terreno detrás del hospital del pueblo, en la calle, donde fuera. Era todo lo que queríamos hacer. Entre semana me levantaba e iba a la escuela a las siete de la mañana. Luego mis amigos y yo, cuando terminábamos las clases por la tarde, inmediatamente nos íbamos al campo de béisbol. La Sabana tiene un solo campo. No es muy grande, tiene una pequeña sección de gradas y está frente al cementerio. Las tumbas están apenas pasando el centerfield. Más allá hay algunos árboles y luego el mar. A un lado hay casas, y al otro está la montaña y la selva. En el medio está el campo de béisbol. No era nada especial, pero… era nuestro. Ese era nuestro Yankee Stadium. Y como nuestra escuela estaba justo al lado del campo, era fácil salir de la escuela, saltar el muro e ir a jugar pelota. Estábamos allí dos o tres horas. Luego íbamos a la cancha de básquet y jugábamos un rato. Después de eso, volvíamos al béisbol, a veces hasta las 10 de la noche. Hacíamos esto todos los días. Jugábamos hasta que nuestras mamás salían a la calle o al campo y nos pegaban un grito. Cuando mi mamá me llamaba, siempre intentaba quedarme a jugar más rato. Hacía un berrinche y decía: “¡No quiero irme! ¡¡Yo quiero estar aquí!! ¡¡¡Yo no voy!!!" La mayoría de las noches, ella tenía que mandar a mi abuelo a buscarme. Él era el mediador. Cuando llegaba a casa y mi mamá me regañaba, mi abuela intervenía y se ponía de mi lado, con ese gran amor incondicional de abuela. Después me sentaba y hablaba conmigo: “Tu mamá y tu papá trabajan duro. Ellos te aman. Tú tienes que hacer las cosas bien para ellos, aún cuando quieras quedarte jugando hasta el amanecer.” Con el tiempo ella logró que yo lo comprendiera. Hasta el día de hoy –estando en Estados Unidos y jugando en las Mayores– a veces, cuando estoy solo y pienso en esas conversaciones con mi abuela, lloro. Porque mi familia… Todos ellos me quieren muchísimo. Y yo a ellos. Pero sí… Casi siempre implicaba que trabajaran en equipo para sacarme de ese campo. Era como una obra de teatro donde todos en mi familia tenían un papel. Y esta obra se presentaba todas las noches.

Cuando mis amigos y yo no estábamos jugando a la pelota, nos reuníamos en una esquina a conversar. Éramos como unos 25. No hablábamos de dinero ni de preocupaciones. Sólo soñábamos juntos. Decíamos: “Cuando esté en Grandes Ligas, le voy a comprar una casa a mi mamá.” O, “Me voy a comprar un buen carro.” No era como ahora que todos los niños tienen iPads y quieren ver la televisión todo el día. Nosotros solo hablábamos, jugábamos metras, trompo, perinola, o andábamos en bicicleta lo más rápido que podíamos. (Mi bicicleta era una Greco mitad azul, mitad blanco, con ruedas de 20 pulgadas y posapiés donde la gente podía viajar. Era pequeña, pero muy veloz. ¡Ese era mi Lamborghini!) Y éramos felices. No teníamos mucho, pero éramos felices. Pensando en esa época, de cuando crecí en La Sabana, para mí fue… mágico. Ese lugar, es como si Dios lo hubiera tocado. Y no porque fuera un lugar bonito o porque todo fuera perfecto. Es un pueblo pequeño, un lugar humilde donde la mayoría de las casas eran de bloques de concreto, con techos de zinc que goteaban cuando caían lluvias fuertes. (Teníamos que poner un tobo en el suelo para recoger el agua.) Generalmente vivían muchos miembros de una familia en casas pequeñas, con habitaciones pequeñas. En mi casa, mi abuela vivía abajo, y mi mamá, mi hermana y yo vivíamos arriba. Allí nadie era rico, pero sabíamos valorar cada gota que derramaba un vaso. Fue el mejor lugar para crecer. Y aún así… todos los niños soñábamos con algo más. Cada vez que iba al local de mi madre y le pedía plata prestada para comprar el teipe, ocurría lo mismo. Lo recuerdo como si fuera ayer. Le decía: “Mamá, te prometo que cuando esté en Grandes Ligas y tenga plata, usted no va a trabajar más.” Y algunas veces a ella se le salían las lágrimas, quizás porque pensaba que era imposible, o que estaba soñando y que nunca llegaría a ese lugar. Pero se lo decía en serio. Y ella siempre me daba algo de cambio para el teipe.

Lo primero que deben saber sobre mí es que cuando era un niño creciendo en La Sabana, Venezuela, solo necesitaba dos cosas: periódico y algo de teipe. Conseguir el periódico era fácil. Mi abuela o mi tía siempre me regalaban algún periódico viejo. Conseguir el tape, sin embargo… Era más difícil. Siempre estaba ideando cómo conseguirlo. Pensaba en el teipe más de lo que pueden imaginar. Y la mayor parte del tiempo, dependía de la ayuda de mi madre para conseguir ese ansiado rollo de teipe. Mi madre es una mujer trabajadora y determinada. Como mi papá estaba frecuentemente en Estados Unidos jugando pelota, ella tenía que encargarse de mucho. Cuando yo era niño, ella trabajaba vendiendo en las calles de La Sabana números de rifa para la lotería. Pero luego instaló un pequeño local junto a nuestra casa para imprimir y vender los boletos ahí mismo, así ya no tenía que caminar tanto. Eso fue bueno para ella... pero también fue genial para mí. Así me era más fácil pasar por allí y molestarla para pedirle dinero. Le decía: “Mamá, ¿me das plata? ¡Por favooor! ¡¡POR FAVOOOR!! Necesito comprar teipe.” Nunca respondió: “¿Para qué lo quieres?” o “¿Por qué quieres teipe?”. No había ningún misterio. De niño, en la Sabana, el periódico y el teipe juntos solo significaban una cosa… pelotas de béisbol. Hacíamos bola un pedazo de periódico, lo pegábamos con el teipe, y como sea que saliera, ya teníamos nuestra pelota de béisbol. Hacía 15 o 20 a la vez. A veces nos las gastábamos todas en un solo día (los foul se perdían entre los arbustos, o se mojaban y había que reemplazarlas), entonces yo tenía que ir corriendo a la tienda donde me daban fiado otro rollo de teipe. Esa era mi rutina de todos los días. Con un poco de periódico y un buen rollo de teipe, sentía que podía hacer cualquier cosa, como si fuera el rey del mundo.

Eso es lo primero. Lo segundo, sin embargo, es lo principal que quiero contarles: la historia de mi vida y sobre cómo llegué a ser un Bravo de Atlanta, sobre mi pueblo natal que amo, mi camino hacia las Grandes Ligas, los altibajos, los tiempos oscuros y las dificultades que enfrenté. Quiero que vean el panorama completo, que conozcan a la persona en su totalidad. Quiero que conozcan lo que es importante para mí y las cosas sobre las que los periodistas nunca me preguntan. No sólo la parte del béisbol. Tengo mucho que quisiera compartirles.

Queridos fanáticos de los Bravos:

¡Maldita sea! ¿Por qué estoy aquí?

RONALD ACUÑA

