Four Contenders, Three Races,
One Champion.
The Players' Tribune isn't just a platform that allows athletes to tell their own stories. It's also a repository for some of the best and most unique sports photography in the world. The pictures that appear on the site take TPT's behind-the-scenes access to another level. In 2022, TPT featured stories from athletes across a broad spectrum of the sporting world, from eSports to college basketball to professional wrestling. Below are some of the best and most intimate moments of the year—some that appeared in athlete-written stories and some that appeared as original content—captured by TPT's award-winning staff of photographers.
Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.
Through the Lens:
USMNT Fans
PHOTO BY
JACKSON KRULE /The Players' Tribune
NBA Finals 2022
PHOTO BY
CLARA MOKRI /The Players' Tribune
Photos of 2022
By The Players' Tribune
January 5, 2022 | Newark, NJ
Bryan Danielson receives treatment backstage at AEW Dynamite.
From Behind the Scenes at AEW Dynamite
February 16, 2022 | Nashville, TN
“It was not an act. It was not a character. I was lost.”
From The Man They Call Sting by Sting
February 18, 2022 | Orlando, FL
Hansel Enmanuel reflects after a game
at Downey Christian School.
March 6, 2022 | Las Vegas, NV
The Stanford women’s basketball team douses coach Tara VanDerveer with water after winning the Pac-12 championship.
From Behind the Scenes with Stanford Women's Basketball
March 11, 2022 | San Francisco, CA
Dyson Daniels and his G League Ignite team get fitted for suits ahead of the NBA Draft.
From Get to Know Dyson Daniels
March 29, 2022 | Edwards, CO
“It’s extremely hard to relive this pain, but the reason I’m doing it is because maybe it can help someone else.”
From I Want to Remember Everything by Mikaela Shiffrin
May 4, 2022 | Baltimore, MD
“A woman who knows her worth, that’s a dangerous thing.”
From I'm That Bitch by Jade Cargill
May 5, 2022 | Mobile, AL
“I wasn’t supposed to be shit. Man, I wasn’t even supposed to be here. I’m talking here here. I shattered every expectation for my life.”
From Y'all Don't Know a Damn Thing About Jamarcus Russell by Jamarcus Russell
July 19, 2022 | Los Angeles, CA
Travis Kelce gets into the party mood at Players’ Night Out.
From Photos: Players’ Night Out 2022
July 20, 2022 | Los Angeles, CA
Oksana Masters, the winningest Paralympian, prepares for the ESPYs, where she made history in her nomination for the Best Athlete in the Women’s Sports category.
August 19, 2022 | Orlando, FL
“The time has come for me to retire from professional football. It’s time for me to execute my Plan A.”
From Plan A by Shaquem Griffin
September 14, 2022 | Los Angeles, CA
““Yo! I need some f***ing help!’ Those six words changed my life.”
From I'm Still Here by John Wall
October 18, 2022 | New York, NY
Jeong (Chovy) Ji-hoon receives his onion rings at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse.
From Behind the Scenes with LCK’s Gen.G in New York
