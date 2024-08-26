About

Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion.

On a sweltering July day in Tampa, a number of the NHL’s coolest and most beloved mascots gathered for a pool party that no one will soon forget. Playing gracious host, the Lightning’s ThunderBug picked up his furry friends in a van, setting the tone for a day filled with laughter, antics, and costumed camaraderie. As the mascots arrived, the atmosphere quickly turned festive. Hunter, presumably Oiled up for the sun, broke the, er, ice with a cannonball. Carlton the Bear, Bernie the St. Bernard, and Stormy led the charge with a synchronized dance that had everyone clapping along. The vibe was infectious — the Canucks’ Fin couldn’t resist orca-strating a selfie, while Chance cooled off with a fountain drink. With the party in full-swing, Islander-mates Nyisles and Sparky the Dragon sought out the little-mascots’ room. Slapshot made a D.C.-worthy patriotic statement by posing with American flag floats, while NJ Devil’s elusive presence was marked by a glimpse of his familiar red horns. As the sun climbed higher, Youppi! stretched out by the pool, while Stinger took a moment to dry off in front of admiring fans. Victor E. Green soaked up the rays like a true Star, sunbathing on the side of the pool, and Carlton, ever the cautious one, made sure he had a Leaf preserver as he dipped his feet in the water. Hunter, meanwhile, brought a little lynx-to-legs menace to the scene. The day reached its peak when ThunderBug floated gracefully on an inflatable unicorn, embracing the carefree spirit of the event. Nearby, it was a game of Chance as Vegas’s own led a lively round of Marco Polo, while Gritty played lifeguard and Stormy brought a stretched-out Hurricane to the pool steps. With the afternoon winding down, Victor E. Green took a stroll past some statues that seemed to admire his neon fur, and a few mascots, including the Islanders’ and Canadiens’ dashing duos, gathered as new friends to reflect on the day’s fun. And, back in his hotel room, the tired but happy host nestled into bed, as snug as … well, you know.

Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.

Mascots Gone Wild: A Pool Party Like No Other

PHOTOS BY Zach Doleac FOR The Players' Tribune

The Only Way Is Through

By The Players' Tribune

PHOTOS BY jackson krule/The Players' Tribune