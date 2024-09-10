About

Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion.

It’s Fashion Week in The City that Never Sleeps and Mikaela Shiffrin made the most of it. Fresh off three weeks of training at elevation in Chile, the world’s most decorated downhill skier traversed NYC creating unforgettable moments along the way: from watching Jannik Sinner win the U.S. Open, to personalized visits with famed designers Naeem Kahn and Cynthia Rowley, to watching the future of fashion strut down Manhattan’s runways. Between the U.S. Open and the shows of Kahn, Rowley and Kobi Halperin, it was a week full of firsts as Shiffrin introduced herself to the fashion world. It took everything in her power to “keep her shhhhhh— together,” and she ultimately ended up ditching her Louboutins and braving the streets of SoHo barefoot. All of it was worth it for the Junior’s strawberry-topped cheesecake at the end of the night.

Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.

Behind the Scenes: Mikaela Shiffrin's NY Fashion Week

PHOTOS BY sam maller/The Players' Tribune

