Four Contenders, Three Races,
One Champion.
Last Wednesday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, that most joyful call in sports, “Play ball!” officially opened the 76th edition of one of the most joyful events in sports, the Little League World Series. The Players’ Tribune was there as 10 teams from the U.S. and 10 more from countries around the world laced up their cleats for the annual tournament that this year culminates in the championship game on Aug. 27. For the hundreds of young players coming together in Williamsport’s timeless setting, it is a chance to share the spotlight with longtime teammates and brand-new friends in front of family and fans and big-time media. In the days ahead, there’s sure to be memorable pitching and hitting on display — and, in a grand and gloriously messy LLWS tradition, sliding that goes way beyond the basepaths.
Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.
Scenes from the
Little League World Series
PHOTOS BY JACKSON KRULE/The Players' Tribune
Scenes from the Little League World Series
By The Players' Tribune