I'm Home
By JORDIN CANADA
I remember, as a kid, I used to go to Staples Center all the time with my club team. I, of course, went to Sparks games, but I also actually used to play on their floor sometimes, whether it was before a game or during halftime. So I feel like playing for the Sparks and putting on that purple and gold jersey was a full-circle moment for me. It’s something I’d always dreamed about. I was super excited to play in the home opener the other night, but I also tried not to get too high. It was hard, but I just wanted to be able to enjoy the moment.
There’s a whole village of people in Los Angeles who supported me when I was growing up and have continued to support me throughout my career. That game was a big moment for them, too. A bunch of my family and friends were there. And before the game, tons of people were texting me saying they were going to come. My former club team, the GBL Lady Rebels, was there. And UCLA, my college team, was there, too.
The fact that I’m from L.A., and I get to play for L.A., it’s just … it’s hard to describe the feeling, honestly. I loved Seattle. I won two championships there. But Los Angeles is where I’m from. It’s who I am. And I think it’s the best city in the world. It’s been with me all my life, and now I have my own special part of it.
I'm Home
PHOTOS BY
Clara Mokri /The Players' Tribune
by Jordin Canada
