Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion

By The Players' Tribune

Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion.

I always get in the car the same way. I do my belt the same way. And I always drive the same way. I give everything I have out there. That's the only way I know how to race. So on Sunday in Long Beach, it was just another day for me. But inside, deep down, I knew it wasn’t just another race ... there was a world championship on the line. Our team, Chip Ganassi Racing, believed in me in a way not many others had — and I knew how to repay them. To win an INDYCAR championship, it’s a dream come true. I’m so proud of everyone on our team for what we’ve accomplished this year. To do it in front of my family and my friends — I will cherish those memories for the rest of my life. -Álex Palou

Photographer Jon Ferrey spent the final weeks of this year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES following drivers Álex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon as they chased the title — and each other — from Portland to Laguna Seca and Long Beach, Calif. Along the way he captured a raft of indelible images that tell the story of the thrilling climax to the circuit’s 2021 season.

Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.

Pato O'Ward

Scott Dixon

Álex Palou

Josef Newgarden

“Everything looks good, take a drink of water. Nice and smooth.”

Álex Palou wins the 2021 INDYCAR Championship. (1:00)

“It's not ideal, but at least we kept it somewhat alive into Long Beach.”

Pato O'Ward struggles at Laguna Seca. (1:12)

