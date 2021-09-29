Join Our Newsletter
NFL
NBA
WNBA
Hockey
Soccer
Baseball
Other Sports
Videos
Features
Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles
Letter to My Younger Self
Mental Health
Photography
Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion
By The Players' Tribune
About
About
Athlete Application
Athlete Application
Careers
Careers
Privacy
Privacy
Terms
Terms
Join Our Newsletter
Four Contenders, Three Races,
One Champion.
I always get in the car the same way. I do my belt the same way. And I always drive the same way. I give everything I have out there. That's the only way I know how to race. So on Sunday in Long Beach, it was just another day for me. But inside, deep down, I knew it wasn’t just another race ... there was a world championship on the line. Our team, Chip Ganassi Racing, believed in me in a way not many others had — and I knew how to repay them.
To win an INDYCAR championship, it’s a dream come true. I’m so proud of everyone on our team for what we’ve accomplished this year. To do it in front of my family and my friends — I will cherish those memories for the rest of my life.
-Álex Palou
Photographer Jon Ferrey spent the final weeks of this year’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES following drivers Álex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward and Scott Dixon as they chased the title — and each other — from Portland to Laguna Seca and Long Beach, Calif. Along the way he captured a raft of indelible images that tell the story of the thrilling climax to the circuit’s 2021 season.
Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.
Pato O'Ward
Scott Dixon
Álex Palou
Josef Newgarden
“Everything looks good, take a drink of water. Nice and smooth.”
Álex Palou wins the 2021 INDYCAR Championship. (1:00)
“It's not ideal, but at least we kept it somewhat alive into Long Beach.”
Pato O'Ward struggles at Laguna Seca. (1:12)
“
About
Athlete application
Careers
Privacy
Terms
Join Our Newsletter
Join Our Newsletter
NFL
NBA
WNBA
Hockey
Soccer
Baseball
Other Sports
Videos
Features
Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles
Letter to My Younger Self
Mental Health
Photography
The Only Way Is Through
By Anthony Joshua