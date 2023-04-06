About
Four Contenders, Three Races,
One Champion.
On Monday night New York City was the center of the hoops world, hosting the 2023 WNBA draft, and Sometimes I Hoop host Haley Jones was at the center of the action. It was a whirlwind visit to the Big Apple for the Stanford star, and The Players’ Tribune was there for every big moment — from visits to the Brooklyn Bridge and the West 4th Street courts to a slice at Joe’s Pizza and a first-ever subway ride. And, of course, to the moment the Atlanta Dream drafted Haley sixth overall. We’re excited to share some of the exclusive behind-the-scenes images — along with video Haley herself captured along the way.
(Sometimes she shoots.)
Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.
Behind the Scenes with
Haley Jones
PHOTOS BY Alyssa Greenberg for The Players' Tribune
