About

About

Athlete Application

Athlete Application

Careers

Careers

Privacy

Privacy

Terms

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

You think the Florida women’s basketball team was fired up for the new season? The Players’ Tribune followed the Lady Gators through a whirlwind weekend surrounding their WBK Live Media Day and we’re still out of breath. Barely pausing between practices and photo shoots, the players found time to get their hair done, tip their nails at the Gainesville Mall, rock some custom outfits and jewelry, before, in at least one instance, putting their feet up. Equipped with a TPT camcorder and disposable cameras, they also joined in on capturing the kickoff to their 2024-2025 season.

Behind the Scenes with Florida Women’s Basketball

PHOTOS BY PHOTOGRAPHER NAME/The Players' Tribune

About

Athlete application

Careers

Privacy

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

PHOTOS BY KATIE KLANN/The Players' Tribune