On September 8, Derek Jeter will be formally inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame,
his enshrinement so richly deserved, based on the accomplishments and statistics that we all know: the five World Series championships, the 14 All-Star appearances, the five Gold Gloves, the 3,465 hits, and on and on. But Derek’s ascendance to Cooperstown is just as much about the people who supported and mentored him over the years, those who inspired him to achieve greatness both on and off the field. At The Players’ Tribune we wanted to give those closest to Derek an opportunity to share their heartfelt congratulations with him during this special moment in his life. To honor this milestone in his career, we collected voicemails from his teammates, family members and friends. The outpouring of love was beyond even our greatest expectations.
Andy Pettitte
Dad
Reggie Jackson
Michael Strahan
Sharlee Jeter
Hannah Jeter
CC Sabathia
Grandma
Mom
Jorge Posada
Dave Winfield
Gary Sheffield
Jalen Jeter Martin
Hideki Matsui
Tino Martinez
Masahiro Tanaka
Gerald Williams
Harold Reynolds
Andruw Jones
Jeff Nelson
DEREK
HEY
Andre Dawson
Hiroki Kuroda
Jeter's Leaders
Simona
Leave your name and message after the tone: (833) 818-2424
