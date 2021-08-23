On September 8, Derek Jeter will be formally inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, his enshrinement so richly deserved, based on the accomplishments and statistics that we all know: the five World Series championships, the 14 All-Star appearances, the five Gold Gloves, the 3,465 hits, and on and on. But Derek’s ascendance to Cooperstown is just as much about the people who supported and mentored him over the years, those who inspired him to achieve greatness both on and off the field. At The Players’ Tribune we wanted to give those closest to Derek an opportunity to share their heartfelt congratulations with him during this special moment in his life. To honor this milestone in his career, we collected voicemails from his teammates, family members and friends. The outpouring of love was beyond even our greatest expectations.

Andy Pettitte

Dad

Reggie Jackson

Michael Strahan

Sharlee Jeter

Hannah Jeter

CC Sabathia

Grandma

Mom

Jorge Posada

Dave Winfield

Gary Sheffield

Jalen Jeter Martin

Hideki Matsui

Tino Martinez

Masahiro Tanaka

Gerald Williams

Harold Reynolds

Andruw Jones

Jeff Nelson

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

DEREK

HEY

Andre Dawson

Hiroki Kuroda

Jeter's Leaders

Simona

Lorem Ipsum

Lorem Ipsum

X

X

X

X

X

X

About

About

Athlete Application

Athlete Application

Careers

Careers

Privacy

Privacy

Terms

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

Join Our Newsletter

NFL

NBA

WNBA

Hockey

Soccer

Baseball

Other Sports

Videos

Features

Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles

Letter to My Younger Self

Mental Health

Photography

About

Athlete application

Careers

Privacy

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

Join Our Newsletter

NFL

NBA

WNBA

Hockey

Soccer

Baseball

Other Sports

Videos

Features

Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles

Letter to My Younger Self

Mental Health

Photography

The Only Way Is Through

By Anthony Joshua

Jeter's Leaders

Leave your name and message after the tone: (833) 818-2424

On September 8, Derek Jeter will be formally inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, his enshrinement so richly deserved, based on the accomplishments and statistics that we all know: the five World Series championships, the 14 All-Star appearances, the five Gold Gloves, the 3,465 hits, and on and on. But Derek’s ascendance to Cooperstown is just as much about the people who supported and mentored him over the years, those who inspired him to achieve greatness both on and off the field. At The Players’ Tribune we wanted to give those closest to Derek an opportunity to share their heartfelt congratulations with him during this special moment in his life. To honor this milestone in his career, we collected voicemails from his teammates, family members and friends. The outpouring of love was beyond even our greatest expectations.