The Audi Goals Drive Progress program is bringing an impact off the pitch by financially supporting and spotlighting community initiatives championed by MLS athletes. Throughout the season, the “Celebrating Impact” content series will embrace leaders across the league whose dedication to charitable efforts and social impact work create sustainable communities, foster equity and inclusion, and enrich the lives of those in need. Audi’s immense commitment to community projects is also highlighted as part of the league’s end of year awards with the inaugural Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS, chosen through a selection committee – comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members. During MLS Cup presented by Audi, the MLS and Audi will present the winner of the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award with a $100,000 contribution to the player’s select nonprofit organization.

I’ve Got Some Things to Say About Our Country’s Gun Problem

Alejandro Bedoya

Philadelphia Union

READ FULL STORY

SUPPORTED CHARITIES/ORGANIZATIONS

• Philadelphia Equity Alliance

PRESENTED BY

CELEBRATING IMPACT

About

About

Athlete Application

Athlete Application

Careers

Careers

Privacy

Privacy

Terms

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

Join Our Newsletter

BASKETBALL

FOOTBALL

SOCCER

HOCKEY

BASEBALL

MORE SPORTS

Videos

Features

Knuckleheads With Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles

Letter to My Younger Self

Mental Health

Photography

Celebrating Impact

THE PLAYERS' TRIBUNE

• Laundry Project • The Equality Texas Foundation

SUPPORTED CHARITIES/ORGANIZATIONS

VIEW FULL VIDEO

Austin F.C.

Brad Stuver

I’ve Got Some Things to Say About Our Country’s Gun Problem

ALEJANDRO BEDOYA

FEATURED ATHLETES

BRAD STUVER

ALEJANDRO BEDOYA

BRAD STUVER

NAME HERE

COMING SOON

NAME HERE

COMING SOON

NAME HERE

COMING SOON

NAME HERE

COMING SOON

ROUNDTABLE COMING SOON

About

Athlete application

Careers

Privacy

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

Join Our Newsletter

BASKETBALL

FOOTBALL

SOCCER

HOCKEY

BASEBALL

MORE SPORTS

VIDEOS

The Only Way Is Through

By Anthony Joshua