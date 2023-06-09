The Audi Goals Drive Progress program is bringing an impact off the pitch by financially supporting and spotlighting community initiatives championed by MLS athletes.
Throughout the season, the “Celebrating Impact” content series will embrace leaders across the league whose dedication to charitable efforts and social impact work create sustainable communities, foster equity and inclusion, and enrich the lives of those in need.
Audi’s immense commitment to community projects is also highlighted as part of the league’s end of year awards with the inaugural Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS, chosen through a selection committee – comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members.
During MLS Cup presented by Audi, the MLS and Audi will present the winner of the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award with a $100,000 contribution to the player’s select nonprofit organization.
I’ve Got Some Things to Say About Our Country’s Gun Problem
Alejandro Bedoya
Philadelphia Union
SUPPORTED CHARITIES/ORGANIZATIONS
• Philadelphia Equity Alliance
• Laundry Project
• The Equality Texas Foundation
Austin F.C.
Brad Stuver
I’ve Got Some Things to Say About Our Country’s Gun Problem
ALEJANDRO
BEDOYA
BRAD
STUVER
