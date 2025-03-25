About

On a buzzing March weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina, teams from historically Black colleges and universities pulled up by bus, some having traveled from as far away as Ohio, to join Charlotte’s own Johnson C. Smith University men’s and women’s teams on the court at Bojangles Coliseum. The occasion was the inaugural Black College Invitational Championship, featuring 16 teams from the power four HBCU conferences, and the energy and sense of community on the scene was electric. Outside the arena, DJ’s spun tracks, food trucks lined the streets, fans took their shots on interactive hoops setups, and Winston-Salem State’s cheerleaders hyped the crowd with high-flying performances. Inside, pride and passion were on display everywhere. Intense matchups on court brought crowning achievements that blended seamlessly with heartfelt interactions, as teammates celebrated the unique occasion and coaches underscored the opportunity the tournament provided, especially for seniors savoring two more meaningful games in their college journeys. The standout moment of the weekend belonged to Claflin University’s Jailen Williams, who clinched MVP honors and propelled his team to a tournament victory. Celebrating courtside with his mother, Missy, Jailen shared an emotional embrace that capped the historic event.

Behind the Scenes: Black College Invitational Championship

PHOTOS BY PHOTOGRAPHER NAME/The Players' Tribune

PHOTOS BY Kent J. Edwards for The Players’ Tribune