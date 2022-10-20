About

Riot Games’ League of Legends world championship came to New York City this month, and teams from across the globe gathered with hopes of advancing to the semifinals in Atlanta, and ultimately to the grand finals in San Francisco. Among them were the LCK’s Gen.G — South Korea’s No. 1 seed after capturing the summer title in Gangneung in August. The Players’ Tribune followed along with the team during its time in New York. From a night out, to preparation for competition, to Summoner’s Rift: This is Gen.G.

Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.

Behind the Scenes with LCK’s Gen.G in New York City

PHOTOS BY JACKSON KRULE/The Players' Tribune

The fans in New York have been incredible. Once the arena gets loud, we can hear them through our headphones on stage. Hearing them cheer after a big play … it just makes me want to win even more. The atmosphere has helped me because I’m a little homesick. I talk to my family every day, and even though they won’t be here to watch, I hope we can bring a good result back home to them. − Ruler

I remember the last time I was in New York for worlds it was 2016. We went to K-town and had some really good food and it was a fun experience. I remember wanting to go to Times Square, too, but we didn’t have time. Now our hotel is right near there and perhaps I have seen too much of Times Square this trip, lol. Overall it has been a fun trip and I’m excited to see the other venues. − Peanut

Honestly, New York reminds me of Seoul. It’s very busy and there are people everywhere, so it doesn’t feel too different. Of course, the buildings are much bigger but you get used to them pretty quickly. It’s nice being here with our team because we get along really well. Lehends makes everyone laugh. He has a lot of great jokes. but just as many bad ones, too. ;) − Doran

All of my jokes are funny. I don’t know what Doran is talking about. Making jokes is a good part of being a support. But Ruler makes my life easy because he’s so good. This is my favorite season so far because I get to play with him. I’m missing home, too. I miss shabu-shabu and the food back in Korea. But we aren’t done with our journey yet. − Lehends

I might be the youngest, but my teammates don’t treat me like it. And they all act so childish anyway. :) We are a good group and see the game similarly. I think I’ve tried to improve a lot as a player and person this year and my team has allowed me to do that. I know that, no matter who we play, we are always capable of showing how good we are. I believe in us. − Chovy

Behind the Scenes with LCK’s Gen.G in New York City

By The Players' Tribune

Ruler’s Playlist

[Should I Say I Love You Again - Kim Dong Ryul] [For the Gone - Code Kunst, Jannabi Choi Jung Hoon, Simon Dominic] [The Eternal Moment - Maktub] [Even Today, Only You - Noel] [I Still Love You - Jung Dong Ha]

Peanut’s Playlist

[Girls’ Generation - Forever 1] [Kyoungseo - Stars in the Night Sky, Dear My X] [Lee Juck - Running in the Sky] [Lee Seung Cheul - That Person]

Doran’s Playlist

[Uphill Road - Yoon Jongshin, Jung In] [Exhausted - Yoon Jongshin] [Don’t Worry, Dear - Lee Juck] [Twintail20 - D-Hack] [Bus Stop - Busker Busker]

Lehends’ Playlist

[Think About You - song by Joosiq]

Chovy’s Playlist

