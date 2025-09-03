About

About

Athlete Application

Athlete Application

Careers

Careers

Privacy

Privacy

Terms

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

What are your goals for the season? Drake London: “I think we all have the same goal in mind, and that’s just to win. At the end of the day, we all have one goal, and we’re striving towards that exactly.”

Behind the Scenes: Atlanta Falcons Training Camp

PHOTOS BY PHOTOGRAPHER NAME/The Players' Tribune

About

Athlete application

Careers

Privacy

Terms

Join Our Newsletter

PHOTOS BY ATLANTA FALCONS for The Players’ Tribune

In the grind of training camp is where teams are built. In Atlanta that meant long days of grueling practices under the scorching sun and pounding rain of the Georgia summer — and, as documented by the Falcons’ fiercely focused photography team, plenty of behind-the-scenes moments that fans don’t often get to see. From rookies striving to make good first impressions, to veterans leading huddles, to Falcons legends Matt Ryan and Michael Vick stopping by, camp was full of energy. And with players like Michael Penix Jr., Drake London, Kaden Elliss and Nate Carter setting the tone on and off the field, the vibe was clear: one team, one goal, and all eyes on the season ahead. The Falcons’ photographers captured it all — the grit, the laughs, and the determination to win. Here’s a look inside.

What makes this team feel different, even from just last year? Michael Penix Jr.: The guys in it. I just feel like it’s a lot of guys that are dedicated, and a lot of guys that are pouring into our success coming up this year and I see a lot of belief in the guys as well. Being able to go out there and seeing all the guys getting extra work in each and every day, the locker room talk, making sure that everybody is on point for practice that day in the mornings. And just the camaraderie, the camaraderie of the team. The guys are definitely close in there. I feel like a lot of people are spending more time in the locker room than they did last year, just hanging out, getting to know each other and spending time with each other that way. So I feel like this team is very close, and we’ll be good because of it.

How do you feel heading into the season? Kaden Elliss: "I’m just excited. I’m just excited to get to play a kid’s game and have fun doing it with these guys that we got on this team. It’s a special group. Love everything about every guy on this team, and I’m excited to go to battle with them."

You hear about Bijan Robinson, then you get to be in the same room as him. What have you learned from him so far? Nate Carter: “Man, his work ethic. I mean, he’s a freak, you know? At the end of the day, he can do some things I’ve never seen anyone be able to do with the ball in his hands. The same thing with Tyler. So being able to learn from these guys, seeing how they work, seeing how they practice, seeing the little things like how they talk about pass protection, their footwork, how they go about things. I try and take notes of all the little things, trying to add that to my game. Because those two guys are amazing running backs, they’re going to make a lot of money playing this game because they’re going to have a very long career. So for me, being a rookie coming in, and being so young, I get to learn from those guys. That’s my mindset. I get to learn from two of the best backs to ever be able to play the game.”

What are your goals for the season? Drake London: “I think we all have the same goal in mind, and that’s just to win. At the end of the day, we all have one goal, and we’re striving towards that exactly.”

Photographers: Brandon Magnus Emily Hendrix Jay Bendlin Taylor McLaughlin Erin Dickman

You hear about Bijan Robinson, then you get to be in the same room as him. What have you learned from him so far? Nate Carter: “Man, his work ethic. I mean, he’s a freak, you know? At the end of the day, he can do some things I’ve never seen anyone be able to do with the ball in his hands. The same thing with Tyler. So being able to learn from these guys, seeing how they work, seeing how they practice, seeing the little things like how they talk about pass protection, their footwork, how they go about things. I try and take notes of all the little things, trying to add that to my game. Because those two guys are amazing running backs, they’re going to make a lot of money playing this game because they’re going to have a very long career. So for me, being a rookie coming in, and being so young, I get to learn from those guys. That’s my mindset. I get to learn from two of the best backs to ever be able to play the game.”