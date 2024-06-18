About

Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion.

Father’s Day in Portland, Oregon, had a little extra kick this year, as the city welcomed the second annual 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo. The event, a celebration of the Black cowboy, is a rodeo with a purpose and a vision — to bring the community together, spotlight Black athletes, and show the people of Portland something different. As described by the rodeo’s cofounder, Ivan McClellan, Black Rodeo is “the perfect blending of hip-hop culture, Black church, and western culture.” And, for predominantly white Portland, that’s an eye-opening round-up of different. The atmosphere could only be described as electric. DJ O.G. ONE turned the Coliseum into a club and had folks on their feet dancing and singing to hip-hop and R&B, while the MC graciously explained the ins and outs of each event for those attendees who might be new to rodeo. What the audience lacked in experience, they made up for in enthusiasm, cheering on the athletes as they showcased their talents in bull riding, barrel racing, bulldogging, bareback riding and ladies steer undecorating. Competitors ranged in age from seven to 60+ and had come from everywhere from Texas to Compton, vying for their share of $60,000 in prize money. The real winner was the community of Portland, getting to share in a moment of joy in celebration of Juneteenth. “I hope people were inspired by the culture and got to delve into their own truth and identity in an authentic and refreshing way,” said McClellan. With a sold-out crowd and a genuine buzz trailing out of the arena, Black Rodeo seems like it’s here to stay in Portland.

Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.

Behind the Scenes at the 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo

PHOTOS BY Zach Doleac FOR The Players' Tribune

By The Players' Tribune