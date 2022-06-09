Join Our Newsletter
Four Contenders, Three Races,
One Champion.
Last week, The Players’ Tribune went coast-to-coast with Warriors and Celtics fans to get a multimedia glimpse of the mania that surrounded Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals. Voicemails of support for both teams — full of hot takes, praise for star players and championship predictions — came in from across the country, while photos taken at San Francisco’s Chase Center and Boston’s TD Garden captured the eye-catching styles and hometown pride on display in both places. What emerged is a time capsule full of fans’ notes, as well as a snapshot of a hoophead passion play.
Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.
Through the Lens:
The NBA Finals
GAME 2 PHOTOS BY
Clara Mokri /The Players' Tribune
NBA Finals 2022
GAME 3 PHOTOS BY
Jackson Krule /The Players' Tribune
