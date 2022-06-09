Join Our Newsletter

Four Contenders, Three Races, One Champion.

Last week, The Players’ Tribune went coast-to-coast with Warriors and Celtics fans to get a multimedia glimpse of the mania that surrounded Games 2 and 3 of the NBA Finals. Voicemails of support for both teams — full of hot takes, praise for star players and championship predictions — came in from across the country, while photos taken at San Francisco’s Chase Center and Boston’s TD Garden captured the eye-catching styles and hometown pride on display in both places. What emerged is a time capsule full of fans’ notes, as well as a snapshot of a hoophead passion play.

Photographs by Jonathan Ferrey for The Players' Tribune; Audio courtesy of INDYCAR.

Through the Lens: The NBA Finals

GAME 2 PHOTOS BY

Clara Mokri /The Players' Tribune

NBA Finals 2022

GAME 3 PHOTOS BY

Jackson Krule /The Players' Tribune

Game 2 - San Francisco, CA

Game 3 - Boston, MA

San Francisco, CA

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

San Francisco, CA

Boston, MA

San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA

Boston, MA

San Francisco, CA

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

San Francisco, CA

Boston, MA

San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA

Boston, MA

Boston, MA

San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA

Boston, MA

GAME 2 PHOTOS BY

Clara Mokri /The Players' Tribune

Boston, MA

Boston, MA